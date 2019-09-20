Scotland

Your pictures of Scotland: 14 - 20 Sept

  • 20 September 2019

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 14 and 21 September. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs which can be found here.

Andrew Woodrow Image copyright Andrew Woodrow
Image caption Andrew Woodrow enjoyed a serene moment watching his wife Lisa and five-year-old son watching their reflections outside the Lapwing Lodge scout centre in Paisley, Renfrewshire.
Anna Murray Image copyright Anna Murray
Image caption Anna Murray took this picture of her handsome hound Storm while on a picturesque autumnal walk up West Lomond Hill in Fife over the bank holiday.
Rachel Fleming Image copyright Rachel Fleming
Image caption Scotland's colourful sunsets continue to draw photographers' lenses - here Rachel Fleming enjoyed a beautiful evening at the Loch of Clunie near Blairgowrie in Perthshire
Steve Goodyer Image copyright Steve Goodyer
Image caption Steve Goodyer opted to capture glassy reflections on Loch Carron from his viewpoint at Achmore in the Highlands.
Neil Grant Image copyright Neil Grant
Image caption Neil Grant from Balerno, Edinburgh took his camera out to Tantallon Castle and captured the Bass Rock on the Firth of Forth as it was blanketed by gulls.
Martin Robertson Image copyright Martin Robertson
Image caption Martin Robertson from Bothwell was taken by the changing seasons as he took a day trip to Edinburgh on Sunday.
Dorothy Bain Image copyright Dorothy Bain
Image caption This is Sherlock the retriever looking his most "handsome" according to proud owner Dorothy Bain - the two enjoyed a walk on Luskentyre Beach on the Isle of Harris.
Colin McRae Image copyright Colin McRae
Image caption Colin McRae captured a quiet sunrise on his morning walk to the head of Loch Tay at Killin in Stirling.
Kathleen Dunn Image copyright Kathleen Dunn
Image caption Kathleen Dunn lamented the dreich weather in Argyll and Bute on Saturday - but her terrier friends seemed to enjoy their outing. She said: "We took a drive and ended up at Castle Carrick - Morag, Jura and Floki the terriers enjoyed taking sitting taking in the view."
David Brookens Image copyright David Brookens
Image caption David Brookens was inspired to take his camera out after an overnight stay in Glen Nevis. He said: "I was on my way to Knoydart - I saw the mist lying in the glen when I woke up and went straight out."
Mary Fischer Image copyright Mary Fischer
Image caption Mary Fischer spotted this sleepy young fox which spent an afternoon sunbathing in her garden.
David Millar Image copyright David Millar
Image caption Some of our keen snappers prefer the urban landscape - including David Millar who saw the TS Queen Mary at the Glasgow Science Centre.
Melanie Ronald Image copyright Melanie Ronald
Image caption Melanie Ronald took this comical snap of a rusty brown cow on the Isle of Tiree. "She’s either dancing or got an itch to scratch", Melanie said.
Antonia Baxter Image copyright AFP
Image caption Amateur photographer Antonia Baxter, from Kilmarnock, East Ayrshire, captured this spectacular scene on Ayr's south beach.
Wendy Menzies Image copyright Wendy Menzies
Image caption This brilliant cloud patter was spotted by Wendy Menzies just outside Forres, Moray at sunset.
David Mitchell Image copyright David Mitchell
Image caption David Mitchell joined in 150th anniversary celebrations of the Wallace Monument in Stirling.
Mangela Coia Image copyright Mangela Coia
Image caption Certain areas of Skye are visited by more than 100,000 tourists each year - Mangela Coia captured a flavour of this by the carpark at The Quiraing.
Roy Whittaker Image copyright Roy Whittaker
Image caption Roy Whittaker captured this very symmetrical shot at St Conan's Kirk in Loch Awe, Argyle and Bute. He said: "The stunning architecture makes this one of the best churches in the world to photograph."
James Vallance Image copyright James Vallance
Image caption James Vallance enjoyed taking some photographs on his first trip to Shetland - he manage to captured this beautiful scene despite battling "horizontal rain and 60 mph winds" along the way.
Rachel Thompson Image copyright Rachel Thompson
Image caption Rachel Thompson stopped to admire some Fly Agaric mushrooms while on a bike ride through Glen Feshie in the Highlands.
Tom McPherson Image copyright Tom McPherson
Image caption Early riser Tom McPherson shot the sun streaming through the trees at Roseisle Forest in Moray.
Linda McDougall Image copyright Linda McDougall
Image caption Everyone deserves a treat after a long walk - and Harvey is no different. Linda McDougall caught him enjoying an ice cream at Rouken Glen in Giffnock, East Renfrewshire.
David McErlane Image copyright David McErlane
Image caption David McErlane was taken by this street art in Glasgow - can you work out its location?
David Wilkinson Image copyright David Wilkinson
Image caption Drone operator David Wilkinson says he took this bird's-eye view of the Wallace Monument in Stirling - and was stunned to see an eye staring back at him.
Thomas Gillishan Image copyright Thomas Gillishan
Image caption Thomas Gillishan captured this warm sunset on Carrot Hill near Forfar, Angus.
Tom Bielawski Image copyright Tom Bielawski
Image caption Tom Bielawski continues the autumnal theme this week having shot a golden harvest near Tarland in Aberdeenshire.
Seumas Morrison Image copyright Seumas Morrison
Image caption Seumas Morrison told us his mischievous daughter Jessie was posing for a picture when she took off towards the water at Leverburgh on the Isle of Harris. He said: "Fortunately I got to her before she got her feet wet - she had been at Horgabost beach the day before and absolutely loved it, she obviously thought she was there again and fancied a paddle."
Mellony Bertram Image copyright Mellony Bertram
Image caption Mellony Bertram had spent an evening removing her bee hives from heather forage grounds when the sky suddenly changed over the Lammermuir Hills between East Lothian and the Scottish Borders.
Ruaraidh Ellison/HighLandScape Photography Image copyright Ruaraidh Ellison/HighLandScape Photography
Image caption And Ruaraidh Ellison spotted this cheeky red squirrel perched on a branch in Abernethy Forest in Strathspey, Highlands.
