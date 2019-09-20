A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 14 and 21 September. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs
Andrew Woodrow
Andrew Woodrow
Image caption
Andrew Woodrow enjoyed a serene moment watching his wife Lisa and five-year-old son watching their reflections outside the Lapwing Lodge scout centre in Paisley, Renfrewshire.
Anna Murray
Anna Murray
Image caption
Anna Murray took this picture of her handsome hound Storm while on a picturesque autumnal walk up West Lomond Hill in Fife over the bank holiday.
Rachel Fleming
Rachel Fleming
Image caption
Scotland's colourful sunsets continue to draw photographers' lenses - here Rachel Fleming enjoyed a beautiful evening at the Loch of Clunie near Blairgowrie in Perthshire
Steve Goodyer
Steve Goodyer
Image caption
Steve Goodyer opted to capture glassy reflections on Loch Carron from his viewpoint at Achmore in the Highlands.
Neil Grant
Neil Grant
Image caption
Neil Grant from Balerno, Edinburgh took his camera out to Tantallon Castle and captured the Bass Rock on the Firth of Forth as it was blanketed by gulls.
Martin Robertson
Martin Robertson
Image caption
Martin Robertson from Bothwell was taken by the changing seasons as he took a day trip to Edinburgh on Sunday.
Dorothy Bain
Dorothy Bain
Image caption
This is Sherlock the retriever looking his most "handsome" according to proud owner Dorothy Bain - the two enjoyed a walk on Luskentyre Beach on the Isle of Harris.
Colin McRae
Colin McRae
Image caption
Colin McRae captured a quiet sunrise on his morning walk to the head of Loch Tay at Killin in Stirling.
Kathleen Dunn
Kathleen Dunn
Image caption
Kathleen Dunn lamented the dreich weather in Argyll and Bute on Saturday - but her terrier friends seemed to enjoy their outing. She said: "We took a drive and ended up at Castle Carrick - Morag, Jura and Floki the terriers enjoyed taking sitting taking in the view."
David Brookens
David Brookens
Image caption
David Brookens was inspired to take his camera out after an overnight stay in Glen Nevis. He said: "I was on my way to Knoydart - I saw the mist lying in the glen when I woke up and went straight out."
Mary Fischer
Mary Fischer
Image caption
Mary Fischer spotted this sleepy young fox which spent an afternoon sunbathing in her garden.
David Millar
David Millar
Image caption
Some of our keen snappers prefer the urban landscape - including David Millar who saw the TS Queen Mary at the Glasgow Science Centre.
Melanie Ronald
Melanie Ronald
Image caption
Melanie Ronald took this comical snap of a rusty brown cow on the Isle of Tiree. "She’s either dancing or got an itch to scratch", Melanie said.
AFP
AFP
Image caption
Amateur photographer Antonia Baxter, from Kilmarnock, East Ayrshire, captured this spectacular scene on Ayr's south beach.
Wendy Menzies
Wendy Menzies
Image caption
This brilliant cloud patter was spotted by Wendy Menzies just outside Forres, Moray at sunset.
David Mitchell
David Mitchell
Image caption
David Mitchell joined in 150th anniversary celebrations of the Wallace Monument in Stirling.
Mangela Coia
Mangela Coia
Image caption
Certain areas of Skye are visited by more than 100,000 tourists each year - Mangela Coia captured a flavour of this by the carpark at The Quiraing.
Roy Whittaker
Roy Whittaker
Image caption
Roy Whittaker captured this very symmetrical shot at St Conan's Kirk in Loch Awe, Argyle and Bute. He said: "The stunning architecture makes this one of the best churches in the world to photograph."
James Vallance
James Vallance
Image caption
James Vallance enjoyed taking some photographs on his first trip to Shetland - he manage to captured this beautiful scene despite battling "horizontal rain and 60 mph winds" along the way.
Rachel Thompson
Rachel Thompson
Image caption
Rachel Thompson stopped to admire some Fly Agaric mushrooms while on a bike ride through Glen Feshie in the Highlands.
Tom McPherson
Tom McPherson
Image caption
Early riser Tom McPherson shot the sun streaming through the trees at Roseisle Forest in Moray.
Linda McDougall
Linda McDougall
Image caption
Everyone deserves a treat after a long walk - and Harvey is no different. Linda McDougall caught him enjoying an ice cream at Rouken Glen in Giffnock, East Renfrewshire.
David McErlane
David McErlane
Image caption
David McErlane was taken by this street art in Glasgow - can you work out its location?
David Wilkinson
David Wilkinson
Image caption
Drone operator David Wilkinson says he took this bird's-eye view of the Wallace Monument in Stirling - and was stunned to see an eye staring back at him.
Thomas Gillishan
Thomas Gillishan
Image caption
Thomas Gillishan captured this warm sunset on Carrot Hill near Forfar, Angus.
Tom Bielawski
Tom Bielawski
Image caption
Tom Bielawski continues the autumnal theme this week having shot a golden harvest near Tarland in Aberdeenshire.
Seumas Morrison
Seumas Morrison
Image caption
Seumas Morrison told us his mischievous daughter Jessie was posing for a picture when she took off towards the water at Leverburgh on the Isle of Harris. He said: "Fortunately I got to her before she got her feet wet - she had been at Horgabost beach the day before and absolutely loved it, she obviously thought she was there again and fancied a paddle."
Mellony Bertram
Mellony Bertram
Image caption
Mellony Bertram had spent an evening removing her bee hives from heather forage grounds when the sky suddenly changed over the Lammermuir Hills between East Lothian and the Scottish Borders.
Image copyright
Ruaraidh Ellison/HighLandScape Photography
Image caption
And Ruaraidh Ellison spotted this cheeky red squirrel perched on a branch in Abernethy Forest in Strathspey, Highlands.
