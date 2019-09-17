'Bed blocking' on the rise in Scottish hospitals

Image copyright Getty Images

The number of Scottish hospital beds being "blocked" by delayed discharges has risen, according to the latest statistics.

A delayed discharge is where a patient continues to occupy a hospital bed despite being clinically able to be discharged.

The figures showed delayed discharges cost NHS Scotland a total of 521,772 bed days last year.

This is a 6% increase from the previous year when the figure was 494,123.

Of the number of beds "blocked" in 2018/19, 69% were occupied by people aged 75 years and over.

ISD Scotland estimates that the cost of delayed discharges in NHS Scotland between 2017/18 was £122m - with an estimated average bed day cost of £248.

The average daily number of delayed discharge beds occupied in 2018/19 was 1,430.

Delay factors

Reasons given for delays include patients awaiting completion of care arrangements, awaiting place availability and complex delay reasons.

Funding, transport, patient and family reasons were also cited in the report as contributing factors in delays.

Scottish Labour health spokeswoman Monica Lennon blamed Health Secretary Jeane Freeman for the rise in bed days.

She said: "Jeane Freeman was supposed to fix the problems in health and social care not make them worse.

"Older people and disabled people are being badly failed and in the worst cases people are dying in hospital while waiting for social care that never arrived.

"It's time the first minister apologised, ended the social care crisis and put her health secretary on notice."

The Scottish government has been approached for comment.