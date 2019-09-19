Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Rosyth dockyard with the aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales in the basin

Britain's newest aircraft carrier is expected to sail out of Rosyth dockyard for the first time.

The £3bn HMS Prince of Wales could enter the Firth of Forth on Thursday ahead of its maiden voyage, depending on weather and tidal conditions.

The ship, which is 280 metres long and weighs 65,000 tonnes, is the sister ship of HMS Queen Elizabeth.

The two new aircraft carriers are bigger than anything previously built for the Royal Navy.

Both carriers are longer than the Houses of Parliament and, from keel to the top of the highest mast, taller than London's Nelson's Column. They could fit three football pitches on each massive flight deck.

They have been built to carry up to 36 new F-35 stealth jets, as well as helicopters but in reality they will routinely sail with fewer than half that number.

The navy and the government believe they are a statement of global ambition, but critics claims they will not fit in with the UK's needs and capabilities.

Image caption Defence procurement minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan said the carriers were "effectively a floating airfield"

Once out of the dockyard, HMS Prince of Wales will sit at anchor, before putting to sea for trials later in the week.

HMS Prince of Wales was assembled at Rosyth from 52 blocks built by six shipyards around the UK, with construction beginning in 2011.

The UK government minister for defence procurement, Anne-Marie Trevelyan, said the new carriers gave Britain a "world-leading capability".

She said the new aircraft carrier was "effectively a floating airfield" that could deliver a credible fighting force anywhere in the world as well as supporting diplomatic and humanitarian operations.

Ms Trevelyan said that, once they were fully operational, one of the carriers would be in a state of readiness at all times.

HMS Prince Of Wales

Cost: £3bn

Flight deck length 280m (900ft)

Weight: 65,000 tonnes

Range: 10,000 nautical miles

Crew: 700

Capability: Able to carry 36 F35B jets and four helicopters

Simon Lister, managing director of the Aircraft Carrier Alliance, which built both carriers, said the HMS Prince of Wales had been constructed for 18% less than HMS Queen Elizabeth because they had learned lessons from the first assembly.

Mr Lister said he was hoping for good weather for the carrier's maiden voyage.

He said: "The ship is large and the entrance to the Forth from the dockyard is quite narrow so it is very important we do that in a controlled way in calm weather, in daylight, when the tide is right."

HMS Prince of Wales is expected to commission into the Royal Navy next year. It should be fully ready for front-line duties from 2023.

Meanwhile, HMS Queen Elizabeth is currently in America preparing to undergo further flight trials.

It will deploy operationally for the first time in 2021.