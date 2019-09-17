Image copyright PA Media

A government taskforce set up to tackle the rising number of drug deaths in Scotland is set to meet for the first time.

Drug-related deaths soared to 1,187 in 2017, the highest rate since records began in 1996.

Scotland's public health minister Joe FitzPatrick has said "radical steps" are needed to address the "emergency".

He will host the first meeting of the Drugs Deaths Taskforce in Edinburgh on Tuesday.

It will be chaired by Prof Catriona Matheson.

Mr FitzPatrick set up the expert group to examine the factors behind the deaths and advise on action - despite drugs policy being reserved to Westminster.

He said: "The UK government must recognise what Scotland faces in drug deaths is also an emergency.

"It holds the power to decide if a safe consumption facility can get the legal go-ahead, and so far they have rejected it out of hand.

"If the UK government continues to refuse the act, we call on it to pass powers to the Scottish Parliament so we can do what is necessary."

Image caption Prof Catriona Matheson will chair the meeting

Prof Matheson, of the University of Stirling, previously told BBC Scotland the evidence for decriminalisation was strong.

She said a "non-judgemental approach" was needed to tackle drug misuse and there was strong evidence for decriminalisation.

The professor, who is a trustee of the Society for the Study of Addiction and convener of the Drugs Research Network Scotland, added: "Although previous drug strategies were well-meaning, sometimes they have been based on a criminal justice-type basis.

"What is very welcome is that now we have a new strategy based around public health that takes a public health and human rights approach and that is what we need."