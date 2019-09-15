Scotland

Scotland's papers: 'Ghost' hospital and Kirk sues for Viking treasure

  • 15 September 2019
Image copyright Sunday Mail
Image caption A Sunday Mail investigation claims that about 70 staff are attending Edinburgh's new Royal Hospital for Children and Young People despite there being no patients. The hospital was supposed to open in 2017 - but will now not be ready until next autumn at the earliest.
Image copyright The Scottish Mail on Sunday
Image caption The Scottish Mail on Sunday also leads with criticisms of the hospital amid claims a document detailed failings such as poor ventilation systems and faulty drainage. In August Scotland's Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said work to establish the extent of problems with ventilation and drainage were "on track".
Image copyright Sunday National
Image caption Climate strikers are the focus of the Sunday National after the paper invited young people to guest edit its pages. Nicola Sturgeon also features on the front page after she said a second referendum on Scottish independence would be at the heart of the SNP's election campaign.
Image copyright Scotland on Sunday
Image caption The Scotland on Sunday leads with Dani Garavelli's long read on one woman's experience of the family courts which "badly need overhauling", the columnist says. The article reports the woman was mocked, tutted at and called a liar in court.
Image copyright The Sunday Post
Image caption The Church of Scotland is suing a treasure hunter for a share of precious items discovered near one of its Kirks, reports The Sunday Post. The legal action has been brewing for five years, the paper reports, over the pieces thought to have been buried in the Viking era.
Image copyright Scottish Sunday Express
Image caption The Scottish Sunday Express leads with a poll that suggests people in the UK have no confidence in the country's politicians. The ComRes survey, carried out by the Sunday Express, found that almost 60% of people surveyed felt Parliament had not respected the EU referendum result, the paper reports.
Image copyright The Herald on Sunday
Image caption The Herald on Sunday leads with comments from Scottish Lib Dem leader Willie Rennie who said there should never be another Scottish independence referendum. He said the UK government should veto another vote even if the SNP and Greens are in power, the paper reports.
Image copyright The Scottish Sun on Sunday
Image caption And the Scottish Sun on Sunday leads with a story which is part of the paper's #RespectOurPlayers campaign, launched following abuse directed at Celtic captain Scott Brown. The paper reports that former Rangers player Nacho Novo claims he was guarded by police following threats from the IRA.

