Scotland's papers: Hospital delay scandal and PM bid to 'stop scrutiny'

  • 13 September 2019
Image caption The Times leads on what it calls a potential lifeline for Boris Johnson's Brexit deal. The paper says it understands that, for the first the time, the DUP would accept Northern Ireland abiding by some EU rules after Brexit. The move could form part of a new deal to replace the Irish backstop, the Times says.
Image caption There is set to be "one last blast" of summer this weekend, the Daily Star says. "Balmy" weather is due for the weekend in the south, when the paper reports temperatures could reach 25C.

