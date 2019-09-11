Five Glasgow marches banned over sectarian disorder fears
Five marches planned for this weekend have been banned by Glasgow City Council after an emergency meeting.
It follows violent sectarian disturbances at similar events over the past two weekends.
Four Loyalist parades and an Irish Republican march planned for Saturday and Sunday will not be allowed to go ahead due to the threat of trouble.
The decision was taken by an urgently arranged meeting of Glasgow City Council's Public Processions Committee.
In what has been described as an unprecedented move, council officials recommended that all five processions this weekend be prohibited.
Police said recent events had shown the strong likelihood of disorder in the city at the weekend at one or more of the parades.
Supt John McBride said the number of officers who were to be deployed to the events on Saturday had been doubled following intelligence the force had received.
He said there had been calls on social media from Republicans to target Loyalist events and demands from Loyalists to protest against Republican parades.
September's Loyalist and Republican marches
Saturday 14
Pride of the North Flute Band - 60 expected participants - prohibited
Bridgeton Protestant Boys Flute Band - 300 participants - prohibited
Republican Network for Unity - 150 participants - prohibited
Whiteinch Orange and Purple District 7 - 120 participants - prohibited
Sunday 15
Partick Orange and Purple District 15 - 60 participants - prohibited
Saturday 21
Independent Loyal Orange Order - starts 10am - 50 participants expected
Pride of Govan Flute Band - starts 10am - 800 participants
Drumchapel Orange and Purple District 57 - starts 11am - 120 participants
Springburn Campsie Apprentice Boys of Derry - starts 12pm - 60 participants
West of Scotland Band Alliance - starts 12.30pm - 200 participants
Friday 27
Govan Somme Association - starts 6.15pm - 100 participants
'Stain on the city'
In the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday, Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf said the people of Glasgow had had enough of marches that lead to "sectarian violence" on their streets.
Mr Yousaf said the vast majority of the city's population viewed the trouble stemming from the marches as a "stain" on the city's reputation.
The minister was responding to a topical question at Holyrood after a second weekend of disorder.
On Saturday, a police officer was injured as two Irish Republican marches and Loyalist counter-demonstrations were held in Glasgow.
The counter demonstrations at both marches were quickly contained by police, who had deployed officers in riot gear and mounted police.
BBC Scotland revealed that it cost about £300,000 to provide 500 specialist public order officers to the two demonstrations at the weekend.
The Scottish Police Federation said that did not include other resources such as the force helicopter, mounted officers and conventional police.
The heavy police presence came a week after a riot developed in Govan when Loyalists tried to disrupt another Irish Republican parade.
In the aftermath of the trouble in Govan, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon condemned the "sectarian disruption" as "utterly unacceptable".
Glasgow City Council said it planned to stop "morons intent on bringing mayhem to the streets of our city".
However, during September there were nine more marches by Loyalist organisations and two Republican marches planned in the city of Glasgow.