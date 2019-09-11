Image copyright @JohnAitken90 Image caption A march in Govan two weeks ago led to violent disorder

Five marches planned for this weekend have been banned by Glasgow City Council after an emergency meeting.

It follows violent sectarian disturbances at similar events over the past two weekends.

Four Loyalist parades and an Irish Republican march planned for Saturday and Sunday will not be allowed to go ahead due to the threat of trouble.

The decision was taken by an urgently arranged meeting of Glasgow City Council's Public Processions Committee.

In what has been described as an unprecedented move, council officials recommended that all five processions this weekend be prohibited.

Image caption A counter-protest on the Broomielaw as a Republican march was held in Glasgow on Saturday

Police said recent events had shown the strong likelihood of disorder in the city at the weekend at one or more of the parades.

Supt John McBride said the number of officers who were to be deployed to the events on Saturday had been doubled following intelligence the force had received.

He said there had been calls on social media from Republicans to target Loyalist events and demands from Loyalists to protest against Republican parades.

September's Loyalist and Republican marches

Saturday 14

Pride of the North Flute Band - 60 expected participants - prohibited

Bridgeton Protestant Boys Flute Band - 300 participants - prohibited

Republican Network for Unity - 150 participants - prohibited

Whiteinch Orange and Purple District 7 - 120 participants - prohibited

Sunday 15

Partick Orange and Purple District 15 - 60 participants - prohibited

Saturday 21

Independent Loyal Orange Order - starts 10am - 50 participants expected

Pride of Govan Flute Band - starts 10am - 800 participants

Drumchapel Orange and Purple District 57 - starts 11am - 120 participants

Springburn Campsie Apprentice Boys of Derry - starts 12pm - 60 participants

West of Scotland Band Alliance - starts 12.30pm - 200 participants

Friday 27

Govan Somme Association - starts 6.15pm - 100 participants

'Stain on the city'

In the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday, Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf said the people of Glasgow had had enough of marches that lead to "sectarian violence" on their streets.

Mr Yousaf said the vast majority of the city's population viewed the trouble stemming from the marches as a "stain" on the city's reputation.

The minister was responding to a topical question at Holyrood after a second weekend of disorder.

On Saturday, a police officer was injured as two Irish Republican marches and Loyalist counter-demonstrations were held in Glasgow.

Image caption About 1,000 people were involved in the marches and the counter protests last weekend

The counter demonstrations at both marches were quickly contained by police, who had deployed officers in riot gear and mounted police.

BBC Scotland revealed that it cost about £300,000 to provide 500 specialist public order officers to the two demonstrations at the weekend.

The Scottish Police Federation said that did not include other resources such as the force helicopter, mounted officers and conventional police.

The heavy police presence came a week after a riot developed in Govan when Loyalists tried to disrupt another Irish Republican parade.

In the aftermath of the trouble in Govan, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon condemned the "sectarian disruption" as "utterly unacceptable".

Glasgow City Council said it planned to stop "morons intent on bringing mayhem to the streets of our city".

However, during September there were nine more marches by Loyalist organisations and two Republican marches planned in the city of Glasgow.