Scotland

Scotland's papers: Alesha appeal shock and Saville school claims

  • 11 September 2019
Image caption The decision by appeal judges to cut the sentence of Aaron Campbell, who murdered six-year-old Alesha MacPhail on the Isle of Bute last year, dominates the tabloids. The Scottish Sun pulls no punches, headlining its front page "Vile and Insulting" in response to the ruling.
Image caption The Daily Record quotes the distraught mother of Alesha, who hit out at the court decision to cut Campbell's sentence by three years to 24 years.
Image caption "We've lost faith in the justice system", writes the Scottish Daily Express, as it quotes the family of the murdered six-year-old following the ruling from the appeal court.
Image caption In other news, a child abuse inquiry has heard that Jimmy Saville was allowed to roam freely at a boarding school on Loch Ness-side in the years before his death. One witness told the inquiry that the TV star was given access to the boys' dormitories, making pupils feel uncomfortable.
Image caption The National leads with the decision by Bill Grant, who won the Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock seat for the Conservatives in 2017, to stand down. The paper claims the MP made the move before he was "kicked out" in any upcoming general election.
Image caption Meanwhile, The Telegraph writes that Boris Johnson wants an "all-Ireland" zone for checks on goods crossing between Northern Ireland and the Republic as part of a new Brexit deal. The prime minister has reportedly offered a "Stormont lock" which the paper says would "ensure Northern Ireland would be able to veto any future changes to the arrangement".
Image caption The Scotsman leads with the results of the Scottish Household Survey, which asked 10,500 households their thoughts about life in Scotland. The results showed that satisfaction with local health services, schools and public transport was at a record low.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail focuses on a different part of the survey, which revealed that more than one in five Scots said they felt lonely "sometimes" or "most of the time" in an average week. The paper says Scotland is experiencing an "epidemic of loneliness".
Image caption The Edinburgh Evening News claims that school climate change protesters have been threatened with arrest over plans to march down Princes Street in the capital.
Image caption The mother of a seven-year-old girl with health difficulties has hit out at education bosses in Fife after a school support assistant post was axed over budgetary pressures. Lyndsay Fraser says the decision is putting her daughter Evie's life at risk because the assistant helped monitor her daughter's health in class, reports The Courier.
Image caption Civil servants have drawn up plans for a bridge linking Scotland and Ireland, reveals The Times, after Boris Johnson signalled his support for the move. The paper leads with the news that two British-Australian women have been arrested and detained in Iran as tensions between the UK and Tehran continue to rise, says the paper.
Image caption Senior doctors will be forced to cut their hours or even retire because of concerns over pension tax bills, claims The Herald as it quotes the new chairman of BMA Scotland's consultants' committee.
Image caption An Emmerdale star allegedly threatened to kill his Hollyoaks rival after the TV Choice awards in London, says the Daily Star. With a striking image of the incident on its front page, the paper says Asan N'Jie told Jamie Lomas he was going to "knife" him.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites