A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 6 and 13 September. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs which can be found here.

Image copyright Richard Fry Image caption Richard Fry took this photo on a walk along Gourock Esplanade. "It had been raining all day, and at sunset the clouds broke to reveal this view," he said.

Image copyright Robert Hogg Image caption Robert Hogg took this photo of his dog Flynn at Scurdie Ness lighthouse near Montrose. As we can see, he loves jumping up on the bales.

Image copyright Steven O'Brien Image caption Steven O'Brien took this picture of his children Erin and Max exploring Blackness Castle, near South Queensferry. His wife Jennifer said; "It has amazing views and no-one seems to know about it."

Image copyright Simon Grace Image caption This moody image of Flodigarry Hotel and a misty Quiraing was taken on Simon Grace's holiday to Skye.

Image copyright Mark Reynolds Image caption "A snap of my morning commute to Kinlochleven," says Mark Reynolds who sent in this image.

Image copyright Euan Campbell Image caption Euan Campbell from Newmachar photographed Glasgow City Council chambers arches through the spokes of the bikes on top of the Wiggins team car at the Tour of Britain in Glasgow.

Image copyright Ruaraidh McMahon Image caption Ruaraidh McMahon from Aberdeen took this photo the night before he did the Glencoe marathon. He said: "I grew up in Glencoe so I love going back there. It holds very happy memories for me and will always be my favourite place."

Image copyright Christopher Tollan Image caption Great work from Christopher Tollan from Wishaw, who caught the sky in all its glory at the Trump Turnberry lighthouse near Girvan.

Image copyright David Igoe Image caption David Igoe made the tree at Milarrochy Bay look as if it is floating on water

Image copyright Stephen Archer Image caption The massed pipe and drums perform on a stunning sunny day at the Braemar gathering. Stephen Archer was there to snap it.

Image copyright Brian Cairns Image caption Brian Cairns from Coatbridge was lucky enough to spot this amazing view of the Forth bridges, taken from the Scottish Rights of Way Society Heritage Path “The Monk’s Road” in the Pentland Hills.

Image copyright Nicola Fraser Image caption The islands of Eigg, Rum and Muck can be seen in the distance from the beach at Arisaig. Nicola Fraser said it was a gorgeous evening view.

Image copyright PAul Sharkey Image caption Paul Sharkey watched the Regal Princess cruise ship dwarf the houses as she passed Gourock on her way to dock in Greenock

Image copyright Stewart Beattie Image caption Stewart Beattie composed this beautiful shot of a Highland cow just south of Tyndrum.

Image copyright Gary Baines Image caption Gary Baines, from Ferniegair, was at Loch Lomond Golf Course on Friday when he captured this image of a rainbow.

Image copyright Ally Morrison Image caption Ally Morrison took this photo from the roof of his flat on Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow, as the sun went down on Monday night.

Image copyright Phil Thompson Image caption Phil Thompson capture the moon rise over Machrihanish on the Kintyre Peninsula. "I needed a long exposure (30 seconds) to get enough light, but during this time some children hopped along the concrete bollards while holding a torch, hence the light trail," he said.

Image copyright Dennis Straetmans Image caption Dennis Straetmans made the most of the stunning sunset over the Isle of Arran from Ayr beach during the Air Show at Go! Festival. His partner Jennifer Stewart said: " Little did we expect the fireworks to come out of the planes themselves".

Image copyright Frank Urban Image caption A murder of crows - taken near Stirling. "And by the noise they were making, I can understand the phrase," said Frank Urban.

Image copyright Roy Mitchell Image caption Roy Mitchell describes this shot as "a red squirrel making the most of a wet Perth day".

Image copyright John Watt Image caption This young pine marten was photographed in Perthshire by John Watt.

Image copyright Ron McGregor Image caption Ron McGregor, from Dunoon in Argyll, was holidaying in and around Dumfriesshire, near Southerness, when he caught this impressive image of Palnackie harbour in Kirkcudbrightshire.

Image copyright Craig Cuthbertson Image caption Craig Cuthbertson from Dundee was in the right place at the right time to snap this train on Saturday as it steamed through Arbroath.

Image copyright Sally Hall Image caption This beautiful tree fern frond was photographed as it was just beginning to unfurl in Achamore Gardens on the Isle of Gigha by Sally Hall from Minard, Argyll.

