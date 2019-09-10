Image copyright Google Image caption The court heard Stuart McCulloch had a drugs problem

A man who attacked two women in their home in a row over a drugs debt has been jailed.

Stuart McCulloch, 29, admitted assaulting Catherine Milllar and Elizabeth McLelland on the head with a nailed "table leg" on 6 September 2018.

The High Court in Glasgow heard he forced himself into their home in Saltcoats, in the "absolutely terrifying" attack.

McCulloch was jailed for seven years and 10 months.

He will also be monitored in the community for two years after his release from prison.

Temporary judge Graham Buchanan told him: "This crime involved forcing your way into your victims' home. It was a vicious attack on two defenceless women, you used a nasty weapon to beat then.

"This incident must have been absolutely terrifying for them."

Masked men

Prosecutor Mark Mohammed said: "Catherine Millar has previously bought drugs from the accused and owed him money for a drug debt."

The court heard McCulloch and another man turned up with their faces masked with surgical tape.

McCulloch had a large piece of wood, described as being like a table leg with a nail on it, and kept saying: "Give me the money, where is it?"

When police arrived in response to a 999 call they found furniture overturned, and discovered that mobile phones, purses and money had been stolen.

Miss Millar, 47, needed stitches to cuts to the bridge of her nose and under her left eye. Miss McLelland had a lump on her head, but did not require medical attention.

Drugs problem

McCulloch also admitted trying to kick a door in at another address in Saltcoats on 9 September 2018 and repeatedly demanding money from the man who lived there.

He also pled guilty to having heroin, Etizolam and Buprenorphine in his possession at a property in Kilmarnock on 29 September 2018.

Defence counsel John McElroy said: "He has an ongoing drugs problem.

"This attack on these women was a very serious offence and the public deserves to be protected from this man."