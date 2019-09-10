Scotland

Scotland's papers: 'Democracy suspended' and footie ace stalking ban

  • 10 September 2019
Image caption Boris Johnson has slammed the doors on Westminster, writes The Herald, after MPs refused to back his call for a snap general election in the final session of parliament before it was suspended for five weeks.
Image caption The Scotsman writes that democracy itself has been suspended and reports how there were protests from MPs amid the continuing countdown to Brexit on 31 October.
Image caption The story also dominates the front of The Times, which features an image of Commons speaker John Bercow, who on Monday announced that he was standing down from the role after 10 years.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Express pulls no punches as it quotes the Prime Minister Boris Johnson referring to those MPs that voted against his motion for a snap general election as "yellow bellies".
Image caption The Telegraph focuses on John Bercow's plans to step down, saying the speaker will "game the system" by trying to ensure the Remain-voting House of Commons chooses his successor.
Image caption Away from politics, The Scottish Sun leads with a court ruling against footballer Anthony Stokes, who has been banned from contacting his ex partner for four years after what the paper describes as a "terrifying stalking ordeal".
Image caption The Daily Record also leads with the story and writes that the court order followed a campaign of harassment that lasted six months for Eilidh Scott.
Image caption Police Scotland has been accused of scaremongering after it advised everyone to prepare a "grab-and-go-bag" of items - including a passport, medicines and a torch - in case of emergency, says the Scottish Daily Mail.
Image caption The National says the BBC has been forced to defend a lack of coverage of a march in Perth by pro independence supporters. The paper claims there was a "news blackout" of the event.
Image caption The disturbing case of a man who put a young child into a tumble dryer and switched it on, features on the front of The Courier. The paper reports how Thomas Dunn has been given a seven-year jail term for abusing the child.
Image caption Visitors to Edinburgh could be charged a fee to enter some of the capital's most crowded tourist magnet streets under a radical plan being considered by the Scottish government, writes the Edinburgh Evening News.
Image copyright Star
Image caption Strictly star Kevin Clifton says Princess Diana's life coach helped him beat depression and his alcohol demons, according to The Star.
Image caption The first minister has announced plans to spend £1bn building new schools, and has confirmed that the north-east will be among the first areas to benefit, reports The Press and Journal.

