Scotland

Scotland's papers: Super-hospital trust and safety fears

  • 9 September 2019
Image copyright The Herald
Image caption Scotland's biggest hospital is facing a "fundamental breakdown" of trust amid calls for a public inquiry, the Herald reports. It says patients have been given bottled water to drink after 13 children with cancer contracted infections while being treated at Glasgow's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital over the past five months.
Image copyright Scottish Daily Mail
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail reports that the QEUH now faces an intervention from the General Medical Council, which has placed the hospital's internal medicine department under "enhanced monitoring". The paper says 93 junior doctors' jobs could be at risk if the department was closed.
Image copyright Scottish Daily Express
Image caption The Scottish Daily Express writes that SNP ministers are facing calls to make a statement about US President Donald Trump's hotel in Turnberry and Prestwick Airport, which are being investigated over an alleged conflict of interest by the US Congress.
Image copyright The National
Image caption The SNP have warned Labour that "no Westminster government" can block a second referendum, according to The National. Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell previously ruled out making deals with Nicola Sturgeon's party.
Image copyright The Scotsman
Image caption The Brexit crisis could head to the courts after Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab warned the UK government will test the law "to the limit" to avoid seeking a further extension from the EU, The Scotsman reports.
Image copyright The i
Image caption Boris Johnson has been "warned" to obey the law on Brexit by his justice secretary, the i newspaper reports. But it says Mr Johnson is "defiant" and may seek a "Supreme Court showdown" to defeat opposition to no-deal.
Image copyright The Times
Image caption The Times says the Prime Minister is "in retreat". The paper reports that he has "signalled" to ministers that he would have to accept a Brexit delay if it was forced on him by the courts.
Image copyright The Daily Telegraph
Image caption The Daily Telegraph reports the prime minister plans to legally "sabotage" the extension and believes Monday's vote on calling a general election is the "last chance" to avert no-deal.
Image copyright Daily Record
Image caption A Scottish mum has revealed how she was sexually assaulted in a lift by a hotel worker during a holiday in Egypt, the Daily Record reports. The hotel bosses did not call police and offered her just £150 in compensation.
Image copyright The Courier
Image caption Police have been accused of scaremongering after advising people to prepare "grab and go" bags to take in case of an emergencies, The Courier reports. The initiative, which is part of "preparedness month" has been criticised by the Scottish Conservatives.
Image copyright Press and Journal
Image caption The Press and Journal claims that tourists caught speeding on the north's busiest roads are regularly avoiding fines while locals are targeted. About 1,400 fines worth £140,000 have gone unpaid.
Image copyright The Scottish Sun
Image caption Little Mix star Jesy Nelson tried to kill herself after "relentless trolling on Twitter about her appearance", the Sun reports. The paper says she was found by her boyfriend who called an ambulance.

