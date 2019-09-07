Radio Highlife has won the 2019 Scottish Album of the Year (Say) award.

The award has netted Brian d'Souza, who performs as Auntie Flo, a £20,000 prize.

Radio Highlife is the third album by the Glasgow-based producer and DJ who was unable to make the award ceremony in Edinburgh as he was playing at the Skye Live Festival.

The album was shortlisted against nine others, eight picked by judges and one decided by fans via an online poll.

Robert Kilpatrick, general manager of the Scottish Music Industry Association, which organises the awards, said: "This year's campaign saw 293 eligible albums submitted, the highest number of any Say award campaign to date.

"Not only does this highlight the fact that Scotland's recorded output is in great health, but it also shows that in spite of being in the age of algorithm-driven playlists, the album as a format still deeply matters to both artists and music fans.

"Albums remain the best delivery mechanism for artists to truly showcase their creative output and artistic identity."

'It's been a privilege'

Previous winners Kathryn Joseph, RM Hubbert and Aidan Moffat were among those included on the 2019 shortlist.

Each of the shortlisted albums won £1,000 from Creative Scotland.

Mastersystem's Dance Music was the winner of the public vote to be shortlisted.

Accepting the award on Auntie Flo's behalf, 'tour manager Phil Connor read some words from the artist. He said: "It's been a privilege to document seven years of adventuring around the globe in this record.

"It has taken me everywhere from Cuba to South Africa to East Asia. Thank you to everyone who made that happen over the years."