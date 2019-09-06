Scotland

Scotland's papers: Johnson brothers split as PM heads for Scotland

  • 6 September 2019
Image caption Boris Johnson's brother Jo resigning as an MP and a minister dominates the front pages of several papers. The Scotsman says the move is a fresh blow to the prime minister as he jets to Scotland to "fire the starting gun" on a general election.
Image caption "At least someone's getting on with their brother," The Sun says on its front page, with an image of Prince George and "shy" Princess Charlotte on her first day at school placed just above an image of the Johnson brothers.
Image caption "PM defiant as brother walks out" is the headline on the front of the i. It accompanies a photo of Remain-supporting Jo Johnson, who resigned as an MP and minister saying he was "torn between family loyalty and the national interest".
Image caption The Herald says Boris Johnson himself has admitted Brexit splits families, with Labour's Angela Rayner accusing the PM of posing such a threat that "even his brother doesn't trust him". The paper reports that Mr Johnson has also been accused of being "willing to sacrifice anyone and anything on the altar of his ego and ambition".
Image caption The Press and Journal's north-east edition leads with Boris Johnson heading for Aberdeenshire. Mr Johnson will use his visit to Scotland to announce an additional £51.4m for Scottish farmers over the next two years.
Image caption The Daily Express dubs Princess Charlotte "her royal shyness" on its front page. It reports Prince George comforted his younger sister on her first day of school at Thomas's Battersea.
Image caption The Times says the prime minister has made a "chaotic debut on the campaign trail", reporting he was "harangued in the street" and criticised for using police recruits as the backdrop for a speech. His decision to speak in front of student officers in West Yorkshire has been called "inappropriate", the paper reports.
Image caption Labour is "plotting" to delay a general election until November and has been in talks with the SNP to ensure one does not happen before 20 October, says The Daily Telegraph's lead story. An opinion piece by columnist Allison Pearson claims that, despite recent parliamentary defeats, "millions of normal people are thankful [Boris Johnson] is brave enough to take a hard and unpopular" Brexit stance.
Image caption The National focuses on First Minister Nicola Sturgeon saying the SNP will "unashamedly" put Scottish independence at the centre of its general election campaign. Ms Sturgeon said she "relishes" the prospect of a snap poll, saying the SNP will beat the Tories "just as we have done in the past in a number of elections".
Image caption Elsewhere, The Daily Record leads with Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf vowing that the death of a prisoner after being restrained by officers must not be repeated. Mr Yousaf described the way Allan Marshall was pinned down as "horrific and harrowing".
Image caption A speech bubble emerging from a photo of the prime minister's face on the front of the Daily Star reads: "Slippery little creature? I think I know the chappy..." But the Star hasn't gone political on its front page - the image accompanies a story claiming that the mystery of the Loch Ness Monster has been solved. The "fearsome beast is actually a giant eel", according to the tabloid.
Image caption "Greed of BA pilots wrecking holidays" is the headline on the front of the Daily Mail, which reports British Airways is on the brink of its first pilots' strike after they demanded an extra £11,600 a year. Pilots' union Balpa says that avoiding a strike and agreeing a deal "surely must be the desired outcome" for BA.

