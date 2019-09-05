Lewis Capaldi convinced his success 'can't last'

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Lewis Capaldi says his success 'can't last'

Scottish pop star Lewis Capaldi has said he is convinced his success will not last very long.

The 22-year-old said it was "bizarre" that he had become so famous since the release of his breakthrough single Someone You Loved in November.

His album, released in May, was one of the fastest-selling records of the year and he has sold out an arena tour.

But Capaldi told BBC Scotland's The Edit he thought it "surely can't go on any longer than a year".

"You can't accept it as normality at all," he said. "You have to say 'this is very weird'.

"It already shouldn't have gone on this long."

Capaldi, who grew up in Bathgate, West Lothian, was speaking at the Hydro in Glasgow, where he was part of a line-up playing a gig for Guides and Brownies.

He will return to the Hydro in March next year after playing dates in the US, Europe and across the UK.



It comes after a year in which he has had the kind of success he never dreamed would happen.

His record Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent was the fastest-selling album of the year until it was overtaken by Ed Sheeran's latest release.

Sheeran and Capaldi played a number of gigs together last month

Last month Capaldi played a number of gigs supporting Sheeran, who he describes as lovely guy.

"The first night was 75,000 in Leeds and then four nights of 40,000 people in Ipswich," Capaldi said.

The gigs came at the end of Sheeran's record-breaking Divide world tour.

"It was nice to jump in at the end for the victory lap," said Capaldi.

"It was nice to stand next to him and soak up some of his glory."

The pair have talked about working together but Capaldi says every musician he meets discusses possible collaborations.

"You don't know until a few months later whether you will do anything," he said.

"Obviously Ed's taking 18 months away now and I'm on tour until next year. We'll see how it goes."

Elton John called Capaldi the next British superstar

Another of Capaldi's new showbiz chums is Elton John, who called him "the next British superstar".

The pair had lunch last month and Lewis says Elton offered him help and support.

He said: "For someone like that, who has literally done it all in music, to be saying 'I like what you are doing'.

"He knew my music. He said 'Bruises is your best song'. I was like 'Elton John knows my music'."