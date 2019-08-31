Heavy rain and high winds lead to disruption

Image copyright ScotRail Image caption Flooding closed the railway line between Inverness and Aviemore

Heavy rain and high winds have led to disruption for travellers - and forced the suspension of the Edinburgh Mela.

ScotRail said the line between Inverness and Aviemore was closed because of flooding.

Also in the Highlands, the A884 out of Lochaline was closed by flooding, forcing cancellation of Lochaline-Fishnish and Corran Ferry sailings.

The Edinburgh Mela had to be closed for a time amid safety concerns as high winds battered the capital.

Thousands of people attending the multi-cultural gala at Leith Links were asked to leave at about 14:00.

Organisers were planning to re-open the event at 16:00.