Scottish Tory leader Davidson 'on verge of quitting'

Ruth Davidson is on the verge of quitting as leader of the Scottish Conservatives, BBC Scotland understands.

Ms Davidson has been deeply unhappy with the prime minister's pursuit of a possible no-deal Brexit.

She is said to be considering her position, with a statement on her future likely to be made on Thursday.

Ms Davidson, who gave birth to a son in October of last year, has been leader of the party since November 2011.

