Scotland

Scotland's papers: Blackford's Indyref2 warning and ScotRail 'slated'

  • 28 August 2019
Image caption The National asserts that Scotland's future will not be decided by Westminster after the SNP's leader at Westminster, Ian Blackford, attended talks with opposition parties to stop a no-deal Brexit on 31 October. The paper says Mr Blackford has issued an Indyref2 warning to the UK government.
Image caption The "pact" by opposition parties to oppose a no-deal Brexit also leads the i newspaper. The paper says that four parties will join forces in Parliament next week to "thwart" the prime minister.
Image caption Chancellor Sajid Javid warns in the Daily Telegraph that there will be "no blank cheques" for extra spending in the run-up to Brexit. He tells the paper next week's spending review will bring more cash for schools, the police and NHS, but he pledges to stick to the Tories' fiscal rules.
Image caption Meanwhile, "PM lays down the law to EU leaders", says the Daily Express. The paper reports that Mr Johnson has told Brussels it must compromise over Brexit, as he tries to secure a new agreement in the next 50 days
Image caption The Scotsman reports that MPs opposed to a no-deal Brexit are prepared to "get a judge out of bed" in order to make an emergency ruling on legislation to prevent Britain leaving the EU.
Image caption The Times covers Boris Johnson's reaction to the move, accusing the opposition parties of trying to "sabotage" his talks with the European Union. The prime minister says that preventing the UK leaving the EU without a deal would weaken his negotiating position.
Image caption In other news, The Herald claims that ScotRail passenger journeys fell by one million last year. The rail operator has blamed bad weather and numerous delays and cancelations for the drop, writes the paper.
Image caption ScotRail also features on the front of The Courier after chief executive Alex Hynes apologised and promised 5,000 extra seats after facing passengers fed up with packed trains and cancelations.
Image caption The woman who accused Jeffrey Epstein of sexual abuse and says she was forced to have sex with Prince Andrew as a 17-year-old appears on several front pages. The Daily Mail's headline quotes Virginia Giuffre saying of the prince: "He knows what he has done". The Duke of York has denied these claims.
Image caption A similar headline appears in the Sun, with the paper reporting that Ms Giuffre called on the duke to explain his relationship with Mr Epstein, a convicted paedophile. She was speaking at a court hearing for Epstein's alleged victims in the wake of the financier's death in prison
Image caption Football clubs across the Lothians have hit out at the state of their pitches, reports Edinburgh's Evening News, as it features images showing "churned up" and overgrown pitches.
Image caption The son of Ally McCoist is being sued for £500,000, writes the Daily Record, by a man who was injured after being hit by a car being driven by Argyll McCoist in December 2016.
Image caption And the Daily Star covers the "horror accident" of a former Love Island contestant. The paper says Theo Campbell shared a picture of his eye patch after his eye was "split in half" by a flying champagne cork.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites