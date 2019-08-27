Scotland

Scotland's papers: Fringe congestion woes and prison van sentencing

  • 27 August 2019
Image copyright Edinburgh Evening News
Image caption After Saturday's rail disruption, the Edinburgh Evening News leads with woe for a local bus firm who say they simply "can't cope" with huge Fringe festival crowds. Lothian bus bosses have admitted meeting their schedules during the season is "impossible" after this year's congestion was branded the "worst ever".
Image copyright Daily Record
Image caption The Daily Record leads with an image of a Selkirk Sheriff Court judge who had to leave his court room in order to sentence a prisoner who would not be removed from a prison van. Security staff were unable to bring Harrison Long, 28, to the dock as he "hurled abuse and threats", the paper reports.
Image copyright Scottish Daily Express
Image caption The Scottish Daily Express claims that Scotland is experiencing a surge in human trafficking. The paper says an investigation showed 26 out of 32 council areas were affected by offences, highlighting the south side of Glasgow in particular.
Image copyright The Press & Journal
Image caption A "heroic rescue" features on the front page of The Press and Journal's north east edition after two sisters brought a man and his son to shore. Isla and Eilidh Noble heard cries for help while swimming at Fraserburgh Beach and managed to get the young boy onto a lilo, the paper reports.
Image copyright Ipaper
Image caption Boris Johnson plans to ennoble Brexit supporters to erode "alleged pro-Remain bias" in the House of Lords, the i newspaper reports. The paper says opposition parties are also meeting to co-ordinate an anti-Brexit strategy.
Image copyright The Scotsman
Image caption The Scotsman leads with opposition leaders who are expected to hold a meeting in a "rebel parliament venue" amid efforts to prevent a no-deal Brexit scenario. It also features record ticket sales for the Edinburgh festivals with three million people heading to shows and events across August.
Image copyright The Herald
Image caption Labour has accused the prime minister of pursuing a "cruel policy" by depriving almost four million older pensioners of their free TV licences, The Herald reports. The party is urging Mr Johnson "to stop passing the buck" to the BBC and fund the £745m annual concession.
Image copyright The Daily Telegraph
Image caption The Daily Telegraph leads with comments from Gordon Brown who warned against Nicola Sturgeon's "hard-line" campaign for Scotland to leave the UK. The former prime minister said the plan for Scotland to become independent and adopt a new currency is a "recipe for hyper-austerity" and decades of division with England.
Image copyright The National
Image caption Lib Dems are "rattled" over a Shetland by-election, according to The National, after MSP Alex Cole-Hamilton was accused of lying about activists falsifying canvassing data. The paper leads with comments from SNP deputy leader Keith Brown who said the party would leave the Lib Dems to "snipe from the side-lines".
Image copyright The Scottish Sun
Image caption "1D drugs bombshell" declares The Scottish Sun over news that Harry Styles takes magic mushrooms. The former One Direction singer told a US magazine that he bit off the tip of his tongue during one episode.
Image copyright The Times
Image caption The Scottish government has promised cancer patients they will receive the same level of care no matter where they live, reports The Times. It comes after patients in Tayside were given lower doses of chemotherapy than others elsewhere in the country.
Image copyright Scottish Daily Mail
Image caption Scotland's A&E departments are "under siege" according to the Scottish Daily Mail, following an increase in patients waiting more than the four-hour target. The paper says health chiefs have asked patients to "stay away" unless they have been told to attend A&E.
Image copyright The Courier
Image caption The Courier leads with the arrest of a 14-year-old boy in connection with a fire at a Dunfermline high school. More than 80 firefighters worked through the night at Woodmill High School after the alarm was raised at about 17:05 BST on Sunday.
Image copyright Daily Star of Scotland
Image caption And the Daily Star focuses on a proposal by a think tank to help new arrivals to the UK understand English culture, using Del Boy from Only Fools and Horses. The paper says the idea is to feature the David Jason character's comic use of French: "Lovely jubbly, mon amis!" declares the headline.

