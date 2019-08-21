Scotland

Scotland's papers: Family sue over Legionnaires death

  • 21 August 2019
Image copyright Scottish Sun
Image caption The Sun leads with the story of a man from Lanarkshire who died from Legionnaires' disease after returning home from holiday in Bulgaria. John Cowan died in June, a week after falling ill and his family believe he contracted the airborne bacteria at a hotel. The paper reports they are now planning to sue holiday firm Jet2.
Image copyright Daily Record
Image copyright The Scotsman
Image caption The Scotsman leads with a report which found Scotland's high streets have been hit by nine closures a month since 2016 as more people do their shopping and business online. The Federation of Small Businesses said 300 of the closures were bank branches.
Image copyright The Herald
Image caption The Herald also leads with the FSB report and highlights a call for a £90m-a-year fund to be set aside for a decade to boost resilience in the 479 towns across Scotland in which two out of three people live. Highlighting the impact of the closures the paper reports some rural towns, such as Lochgelly, Gourock and Dornoch, now have no banking infrastructure at all.
Image copyright The National
Image caption The National features an interview with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon in which she addresses some of the abuse she gets on social media. The paper also anticipates a day of "petty attacks" as the state of Scotland's public sector finances are revealed.
Image copyright The Times
Image caption The Times reports Prime Minister Boris Johnson will tell German Chancellor Angela Merkel that Parliament cannot stop the UK leaving without a deal at the end of October when he meets her later. He will also warn Ms Merkel there will be no Brexit agreement unless the EU scraps the backstop plan - which aims to avoid a hard border in Northern Ireland.
Image copyright Scottish Daily Express
Image caption "Britain starts to walk away from EU" is the headline for the Daily Express. The move was ordered by Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay and means UK officials will no longer attend routine diplomatic briefings and panel discussions in Brussels from September, according to the paper.
Image copyright Daily Telegraph
Image caption The Telegraph also sees the move as the start of the process of the UK leaving the European Union. The paper notes the "Brussels boycott" will start just days before MPs return to Parliament, with Remainers expected to look for ways to stop the UK leaving on 31 October.
Image copyright The i
Image caption The prime minister is still insisting he can reach a new agreement with the EU, the i reports. The German chancellor also says she is open to "practical solutions", according to the paper.
Image copyright Scottish Daily Mail
Image caption Mr Johnson's partner, Carrie Symonds, has been barred from visiting the United States, according to the Daily Mail. The paper says Ms Symonds applied for a visa to go to America in the next few days as part of her job with a US-based environmental group but her request was blocked by US authorities. It is believed the decision stems from a five-day visit she made to east Africa last year.
Image copyright Daily Star
Image caption The Daily Star says fans are fearing for the health of former world champion boxer Ricky Hatton, after he was pictured staggering around a bar in Tenerife with his t-shirt over his head.
Image copyright The Courier
Image caption The Dundee edition of The Courier warns safety work is needed on a major city roundabout before there is a fatal accident. The report comes after it emerged long-awaited repairs have been delayed until next year.
Image copyright Press & Journal
Image caption The North-East edition of the Press and Journal leads with a report about an Aberdeen pre-school which has been attacked by vandals five time this year. The most recent incident occurred just two days before the children returned from their holidays.

