Scotland

Ten years of the Fringe's funniest jokes

  • 20 August 2019
Joke winners (clockwise from top left) Nick Helm, Olaf Falafel, Masai Graham and Tim Vine Image copyright Getty Images/PA Media

Swedish comedian Olaf Falafel has won this year's Funniest Joke of the Fringe award.

Each year comedy channel Dave names its top gag from the Edinburgh festival, which is chosen by a panel of critics and then voted on by the public.

Without spoiling any of the punchlines, here are the winners over the last decade: