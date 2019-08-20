Ten years of the Fringe's funniest jokes
Swedish comedian Olaf Falafel has won this year's Funniest Joke of the Fringe award.
Each year comedy channel Dave names its top gag from the Edinburgh festival, which is chosen by a panel of critics and then voted on by the public.
Without spoiling any of the punchlines, here are the winners over the last decade:
- 2019: I keep randomly shouting out "broccoli" and "cauliflower"...
- 2018: Working at the Jobcentre has to be a tense job...
- 2017: I'm not a fan of the new pound coin...
- 2016: My dad suggested I register for a donor card...
- 2015: I just deleted all the German names off my phone...
- 2014: I decided to sell my Hoover...
- 2013: I heard a rumour Cadbury is bringing out an oriental chocolate bar...
- 2012: You know who really gives kids a bad name?
- 2011: I needed a password eight characters long...
- 2010: I've just been on a once-in-a-lifetime holiday...
- 2009: Hedgehogs...