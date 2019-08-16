Scotland

Scotland's papers: Sturgeon backs Corbyn bid for number 10

  • 16 August 2019
Image caption Several of Friday's front pages cover the reaction to Jeremy Corbyn's plan to lead a caretaker government to stop a no-deal Brexit. The i newspaper leads with comments from Nicola Sturgeon that she would support for the plan to put the Labour leader into No 10.
Image caption A similar headline leads the Scotsman which reports that a Labour-SNP alliance "came a step closer" when the first minister backed the plan and then criticised the Lib Dems for not following suit.
Image caption The Times focuses on a group of "hardline Tory Remainer MPs" who have hinted they could also support Mr Corbyn. A former minister told the paper Labour was "better than no deal".
Image caption The four "Tory rebels" are named in the Daily Telegraph. Dominic Grieve, Sir Oliver Letwin, Dame Caroline Spelman and Nick Boles have welcomed Mr Corbyn's plan, according to the paper's top story.
Image caption Nicola Sturgeon features on the front of The National after an appearance at the Edinburgh Fringe. The SNP leader is reported as saying the "canniness" of Scots would deliver a Yes majority in a second independence referendum. She added that a no-deal Brexit could speed up the timetable for a new vote.
Image caption A warning about human traffickers preparing to capitalise on Brexit leads The Herald. The paper claims criminals are likely to attempt to fill gaps in the labour market with modern-day slaves. The warning comes from crime experts the Scottish Business Resilience Centre (SBRC) which has told businesses to "stay vigilant".
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail reports that Nora Quoirin's grandfather believes there remain many unanswered questions about the teenager's death in Malaysia. He is quoted as saying "dark areas" surround her death as police admit the place where her body was found was searched repeatedly.
Image caption The Daily Record leads with a "cruel urban hunter" who has admitted using a pack of pet dogs to track and slaughter badgers, foxes and deer. The paper reports that Patrick Carter "acted with sick cronies" to corner badgers in their setts and hunt down other animals before letting their trained dogs tear them apart.
Image caption Savage wildlife leads the Daily Star of Scotland with a story which claims a seagull ripped out part of a cat's tongue and tried to eat it.
Image caption The Scottish Sun leads with Ladbrokes' decision to end its SPFL sponsorship over fears their advertising could tempt kids to bet. The contract, worth more than £2m a year, put their name on all four league competitions.
Image caption The Moray edition of the P&J claims police have vowed any evidence buried amid tonnes of excavated dirt at a quarry near Inverness "will be found". Police have drained the quarry after Renee MacRae and her three-year-old son Andrew disappeared in 1976. Investigators have always believed that they were murdered.
Image caption Pole dancers in Edinburgh tell the Edinburgh Evening News a crackdown on strip bars could "drive working-class women into the hands of dangerous criminals". Ahead of the end of a public consultation, they say action will force dancers to the unregulated underworld.
Image caption And the Courier debates a move to bring the Stone of Destiny back to Perth. It reports the Scottish government is considering a bid to bring the relic to its ancestral home.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites