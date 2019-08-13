Scotland sees surge in unemployment

Image copyright Getty Images

Scotland's labour market saw a surge in unemployment in recent months, according to new figures.

From April to June Scots out of work rose by 12,000 to 102,000 (3.6%), although this was below the UK rate.

The data from the Office for National Statistics also showed employment marginally decreased by 1,000 to just under 2.6 million.

The employment rate of 75.4% was close to the highest figure on record - 75.9%.

Business Minister Jamie Hepburn highlighted how Scotland's unemployment rate has now been lower than the UK's for 11 months in a row.

He added: "However, while Scotland's economy and jobs market remains strong and diverse, the UK government's EU exit plans - particularly the increasing likeliness of a no-deal Brexit - will cost jobs and make people poorer.

"Even with the best possible preparations, leaving the EU without a deal will hurt Scotland's businesses, disrupt trade and impact on all aspects of society.

"The Scottish government has consistently been clear that the best option for the future well-being and prosperity of Scotland, and the UK as a whole, is to stay in the European Union."

The ONS figures also show average hourly pay across the UK was up by 3.9% in the last year to June 2019.

Adjusting for inflation, wages are on the rise.