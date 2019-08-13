Scotland

Scotland's papers: Anger over drugs shock and 'sick' fantasy league

  • 13 August 2019
Image caption A shock decision from the NHS not to approve new life-extending drug for the treatment of cystic fibrosis makes the front of several papers on Tuesday. Campaigners had widely expected the go-ahead to have been given for use of Orkambi and Symkevi in Scotland.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Express says campaigners have vowed to continue efforts to have the treatments introduced after the Scottish Medicines Consortium said it had heard "powerful testimonies" from patients about the impact of the two treatments but had doubts over their cost-effectiveness.
Image caption The Scotsman describes "dismay and anger" over the shock decision. It reports that use of the drugs would cost £100,000 a year but that Vertex, the pharmaceutical company that makes the drugs, said it was working with the Scottish government to allow "broad access" to the medicines for eligible patients.
Image caption Drugs of a different kind make the splash in the Daily Record. The paper's campaign to decriminalise drugs has been boosted by support from Hollywood actor Brian Cox, who says that rehabilitation is the way forward.
Image caption The Herald leads with claims the Scottish taxpayer will foot the multi-million-pound bill to nationalise the last commercial shipyard on the Clyde. The Scottish government yesterday revealed it was ready to take Ferguson Marine in Port Glasgow into public ownership after a £97m ferry deal went "disastrously awry".
Image caption The Ferguson situation also leads The National which reports that the Scottish government has written to the yard's owner, Jim McColl, to encourage a quick and smooth transfer of the yard. The front page also features Wings over Scotland blogger Stuart Campbell, insisting "his new political party is not linked to Alex Salmond".
Image caption A scandal involving an online fantasy football league leads the Scottish Sun. The paper claims a Ladbrokes game has been "hijacked by sickos" using sectarian and child abuse slurs as team names. An anti-bigotry charity has condemned the situation.
Image caption A picture of Boris Johnson and his partner Carrie Symonds - at their first joint public engagement - features on the front of The Daily Telegraph. Its lead story reports a new poll which says the prime minister has the support of more than half of the public to deliver Brexit by any means - including suspending Parliament
Image caption The Times also shares the photo of Mr Johnson and his "first lady", but its lead story claims the US will back a no-deal Brexit "enthusiastically" and work on trade deals in a sector-by-sector arrangement. White House aide John Bolton is reported as saying "We are with you" after meeting Boris Johnson.
Image caption The appearance of First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on ITV's Loose Women makes the lead in the Scottish Daily Mail. The SNP leader told viewers she supported plans being considered in New Zealand to give paid time off to parents affected by miscarriage. Ms Sturgeon lost a baby in 2011.
Image caption The major response to a "cliff airlift drama" is the top story in the Highland edition of the P&J. Emergency services descended on Sinclair Castle near Wick yesterday after reports a 14-year-old had got himself into difficulties and was trapped by an incoming tide.
Image caption The Edinburgh Evening news leads with city council leader Adam McVey's news he is starting a family by adopting two boys. The 32-year-old - the youngest leader in the council's history - will take six weeks' adoption leave when he and his partner become dads for the first time in August.
Image caption A court story leads The Courier's Fife edition. Scott Nelson caved in another man's skull with a crowbar in what the paper describes as a "frenzied attack".
Image caption And the Daily Star of Scotland front page claims former Celtic player Kieran Tierney saw his social media followers rise by 150,000 in the 24 hours after he left the Parkhead club for a new contract at Arsenal.

