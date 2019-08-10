Driver dies as car crashes into trees on A98 in Moray
- 10 August 2019
A 34-year-old man has died in a crash on the A98 Fochaber to Buckie Road in Moray.
The accident happened near Swiss Cottage at about 16:00 on Friday when the driver's Ford Fiesta smashed into roadside trees.
There were no other passengers in the vehicle at the time.
Police have appealed for witnesses.