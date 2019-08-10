Travel disruption amid fresh weather warnings

Image copyright PA Media

Travellers are being warned of further heavy showers and thunderstorms affecting much of Scotland.

Met Office yellow warnings are in place throughout Saturday and until 10:00 on Sunday.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency has also issued 14 flood alerts across Tayside, the east, west, central and southern Scotland.

It comes as heavy rain caused flooding for road users on the A74 in Dumfriesshire.

Image copyright liamtmt Image caption Flooding resulted in the closure of two lanes on the A74 in Dumfriesshire

The issue resulted in long delays at Eaglesfield after two lanes were closed southbound on the route as a result of flooding.

In Renfrewshire, engineers worked to repair overhead wires that had left 200 passengers stranded on three trains on Friday.

The loss of power had impacted on services through Bishopton.

Image copyright Met Office Image caption Yellow warnings for rain and thunderstorms are in place across much of Scotland

Image copyright ScotRail Image caption Engineers worked through the night to repair wiring in the tunnel between Langbank and Bishopton

Network Rail said services were gradually being reintroduced to the line on Saturday after engineers worked through the night to reopen the tunnel between Langbank and Bishopton.

On Friday, organisers of cycling's Women's Tour of Scotland, taking place for the first time, were forced to abandon the first stage of the event - from Dundee to Dunfermline - due to "extreme weather conditions".

'Be prepared'

Stage two of the event - from Glasgow to Perth - was to due start on Saturday.

Forecaster Craig Snell said heavy rain was affecting the northern border areas of England into Scotland, with further showers expected in the north as heavy and slow-moving thunderstorms roll through.

Mr Snell said: "No matter where you are in the UK, you're at risk of seeing some kind of localised disruption from wind.

"It's a case of staying in touch with weather forecasts and being prepared for extra travel time as there may be road closures due to localised flooding."