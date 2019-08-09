Scotland

Scotland's papers: Rangers court case and flooding fears

  • 9 August 2019
Image caption A bid by Charles Green, the former chief executive of Rangers, to sue Police Scotland and the Crown Office for £20m is the lead story in The Scottish Sun. The case hinges on Mr Green's claim that his right to a private life was "interfered with" by his alleged wrongful arrest in 2015.
Image caption The torrential rain that has plagued many parts of Scotland makes the front pages of a number of papers, including the Scottish Daily Mail. A yellow warning for rain has been issued by the Met Office for much of the UK, including most of Scotland, for Friday.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Express tells how the public has been warned that torrential rain and severe thunderstorms will affect most parts of the country well into the weekend, with up to an inch of rain expected in the west of Scotland.
Image copyright courier
Image caption The Courier carries a picture of repairs being made after floodwater caused damage in Broughty Ferry. The paper quotes forecasters who warn that half a month's worth of rain could fall in Friday alone.
Image caption The ongoing row over comments by shadow chancellor John McDonnell that he would not block a second independence referendum features on a number of front pages. The National highlights a Scottish Parliamentary Labour Party statement which raises "serious concerns" about the national leadership's position on independence.
Image copyright Herald
Image caption The Herald characterises the statement, backed by a majority of Labour MSPs, as Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard losing control of the party. The paper emphasises a growing divide between so-called moderates and left-wingers in the party.
Image caption Boris Johnson's announcement of a fast-track visa scheme designed to attract the world's elite scientists makes the front page of the i. The prime minister wants to show the UK will not close its borders after it leaves the EU, the paper says.
Image caption But the Times says top scientists reacted to Mr Johnson's visa scheme by warning: "Don't take us for fools." It quotes Nobel laureate Prof Sir Andre Geim saying leaving the EU, particularly without a deal, would cause long-lasting damage to the UK's status as a world leader in science.
Image caption The pledges the prime minister has made to police, schools and the NHS have led Chancellor Sajid Javid to announce a fast-tracked spending review - which, the Daily Telegraph writes, could be a sign Mr Johnson is preparing for a general election as early as November.
Image caption The Daily Record leads with comments from Texas singer Sharleen Spiteri that the number of people without enough money to properly feed themselves is a "national disgrace".
Image caption The opening of a new £333m exhibition and conference centre in Aberdeen makes the front page of The Press and Journal. The 15,000 capacity venue has been described as the "first piece of the puzzle" by the local council.
Image caption The Scottish edition of the Daily Star features news of former Rangers manager Ally McCoist suffering cuts and bruises after reportedly falling off a boat whist on holiday in Portugal.

