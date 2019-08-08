Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The length of a patient's stay dropped across all hospital sites

The number of hospital admissions for geriatric patients in Scotland has risen by about 10% in each of the last three years, according to a new report.

The University of Aberdeen study looked at the 19 largest hospitals with major emergency departments in the country.

Admissions for older people reached a total of 43,311 in 2017/18, according to the most recent figures.

The report concluded the length of stay dropped across all sites by an average of one day over the same period.

The Acute Hospital Outcomes Report 2017/18 provides an overview of acute geriatric medicine services in Scotland.

It noted the number of admissions varied widely across sites in Scotland, with some areas showing large increases in activity while others are in decline.

Specialist beds

There was also large variation in the typical length of time patients spent in different hospitals.

Researchers suggested there was a strong relationship between the time waiting to get to a specialist bed and the overall length of time patients spent in hospital.

Differences in readmission rates and mortality were also less marked between hospitals, broadly remaining stable over the last three years.

Dr Roy Soiza, a member of the group which worked on the report, said: "There are many factors that can account for variation in outcomes, including differences in case-mix, service configuration, resources and staffing."

Professor Phyo Myint, of the University of Aberdeen, added: "The report highlights significant variation in outcomes across the country and provides potential benchmarks for future quality improvement and greater consistency in outcomes."

A Scottish government spokesman said: "A growing number of older people in Scotland is something worth celebrating. It is testament to the success of our health and care system that people are living longer healthier lives.

"When anyone needs care we aim to provide the highest quality care possible and it is no different for this elderly population. Our record investment of over £14bn this year into the health and care system is to do this."