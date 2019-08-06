ScotRail scraps plan to make station toilets free

Image copyright PA

Scotrail has scrapped plans to remove the fee for using toilets at four of its railway stations.

Network Rail pledged free toilets at Glasgow Central and Edinburgh Waverley last year.

It prompted ScotRail to investigate free access at Glasgow Queen Street, Aberdeen, Inverness and Fort William - but now ScotRail says the move is not viable based on police advice.

The price has also risen from 30p to 50p at Aberdeen due to operating costs.

'Safety assessments'

According to ScotRail, British Transport Police raised concerns that free toilet access could increase anti-social behaviour.

The body also said the cost of operating toilets within Aberdeen station rose each year, in addition to costs for cleaning supplies and staffing.

A ScotRail spokesman said: "After carrying out full safety assessments, gaining feedback from industry partners and assessing the long-term costs, it was established that removing charges was not a viable option."

Earlier this year London Liverpool Street, London King's Cross and Edinburgh Waverley became the last of Network Rail's 20 stations to make their toilets free.

The public sector body said it wanted to put "passengers first" and help make their journeys "a bit more hassle-free".

In 2017 it was revealed that Network Rail had made £41m in 10 years from toilet charges.