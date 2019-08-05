Scotland

Scotland's papers: Children's hospital 'farce' and football fans 'chaos'

  • 5 August 2019
Image caption The Scotsman leads with the ongoing row over the delayed opening of a new hospital for sick children in Edinburgh. The paper says there are calls for the public spending watchdog, Audit Scotland, to launch an investigation into the £150m project. A health workers' union has also warned that the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People may have to be "ripped down" because of construction problems.
Image caption The Daily Record focuses on crowd disruption before and during yesterday's Scottish Premiership match between Kilmarnock and Rangers. Scottish football is "back in the dock", according to the paper. It tells how Rangers fans were caught in a crush after turnstiles failed at Kilmarnock's Rugby Park ground. A disabled fans' section of the ground was later "wrecked" during a pitch invasion after Rangers scored a late winner.
Image caption The Herald carries a warning from The People's Vote campaign that divisions over Scottish independence could scupper a tactical voting bid to kick out Conservative MPs and avoid a no-deal Brexit. The group wants a second EU referendum vote with Remain as an option. But leading voices within the campaign fear the "polarising" issue of indyref2 could be damaging if a snap general election is called.
Image caption "That sucks," cries the Sun's front page, bewailing the "stupid stunt" of McDonald's paper straws. It says the company's new straws have to be put in the bin and burned after use, whereas its older plastic straws were recyclable. The paper also reports on the roof of a disabled shelter collapsing as Rangers fans celebrated their team's wining goal against Kilmarnock, with some fans claiming it was a "miracle" no-one was seriously hurt.
Image caption "American nightmare" is the headline on the front page of the i newspaper, as it reports on the mass shootings in the US that took place over the weekend. The paper says the first shooting in Texas is being investigated as far-right domestic terrorism, but the motive for the Ohio shooting is "unclear".
Image caption An image of two girls huddled together with candles burning for the victims of the shooting in El Paso, Texas, features on the front page of the Daily Telegraph. Its lead story, however, focuses on criticism of "rip-off" pension fees, which the paper says could wipe out people's savings. The paper also features the Edinburgh children's hospital row, with the opening being delayed by at least four months because of ventilation problems.
Image caption "Horror at the Tate" is the headline on the Daily Mail's front page, which features the story of a teenager arrested for attempted murder after allegedly throwing a six-year-old boy from the 10th floor of the London art gallery.
Image caption Ten members of the public restrained the alleged attacker at Tate Modern, the UK's most popular tourist attraction, says the Times. The paper's main story says Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans a "people versus Parliament" election if Remainer MPs try to topple his government.
Image caption The Daily Express calls it "The Great Pensions Robbery". It says unnecessary charges mean that retirees are losing up to £2bn a year, prompting MPs to call for the government to investigate.
Image caption Giant baboons are making the life of a TV soap star hell, reports the Daily Star. The paper says former EastEnders actor Alex Ferns - who used to play violent abuser Trevor Morgan - is being terrorised by 45 furious primates, who even burgled his house in Cape Town, South Africa.
Image caption The Press and Journal's Highlands edition leads with a follow-up to the rescue of 15 crewmen from a fishing boat which ran aground at the Vee Skerries in Shetland. The paper says specialists have been sent to the scene after an "oily sheen" was seen around the 98ft trawler Colleira.
Image caption The National says Boris Johnson's most senior aide has claimed MPs are now too late to stop a no-deal Brexit. Dominic Cummings is reported to have told ministers and officials that the UK will be out of the EU by 31 October even if opposition parties and Tory rebels call for a vote of no confidence in the prime minister.
Image caption The Courier's Fife edition says a woman was rushed to hospital with serious injuries following reports of a shooting in Kirkcaldy. Police later swooped on a house in Glenrothes and it is thought the two incidents are linked.

