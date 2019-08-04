Image copyright Police Scotland

A woman has been seriously injured in a possible firearms incident in Fife.

The 47-year-old is reported to be in a stable condition in Kirkcaldy's Victoria Hospital.

Police were called to the Novar pub on Nicol Street in the town at about 14:00. Five people were arrested. Officers did not confirm local reports that the woman had been shot.

They said inquiries were under way and the public should be reassured that it was an "isolated incident".