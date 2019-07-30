Scotland

Scotland's papers: Boris 'strikes a truce' with Ruth over the Union

  • 30 July 2019
Image caption Boris Johnson's first visit to Scotland as prime minister dominates the front pages of most of Scotland's papers. The Daily Telegraph says Mr Johnson "has made peace" with Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson, who did not support him in his bid to become PM. But the paper reports that he "categorically rejected" her key demand that he rule out a no-deal Brexit.
Image caption The Daily Express also leads with Mr Johnson "striking a fragile truce" with Ms Davidson. It says the prime minister talked up their shared goals of securing a Brexit deal and safeguarding the Union from what the paper describes as the "SNP's renewed crusade to break up Britain".
Image caption The Daily Mail also focuses on Ms Davidson vowing to join forces with the prime minister to fight against Scottish independence. Mr Johnson later met Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and told her there should not be another vote on Scotland's future.
Image caption The National takes a different view on what went on during Ms Sturgeon's meeting with Mr Johnson at Bute House in Edinburgh. The paper says the prime minister is "running scared" of a second independence referendum and that Ms Sturgeon is convinced Mr Johnson "secretly wants a devastating no-deal Brexit".
Image caption The Scotsman tells how Mr Johnson left Bute House by the back door after "robust" talks with the first minister. During their meeting, Ms Sturgeon challenged the new PM to a public debate on Scottish independence.
Image caption The Times reports that sterling has been the worst-performing major currency since Boris Johnson became PM last week - and traders have predicted further falls in the coming weeks. The paper says markets were spooked on Monday as Downing Street ruled out any new Brexit talks unless the EU agrees to scrap the Irish backstop.
Image caption Elsewhere, The Scottish Sun reports on the death of the son of Scottish government minister Clare Haughey. Charlie Haughey died while on holiday with friends in Amsterdam. The paper says Dutch police are investigating whether drugs were involved in the tragedy.
Image caption The Herald leads with the same story, saying police in the Netherlands have linked "hard drug" use to the death of the 20-year-old student. Mr Haughey was pronounced dead at a hostel in the centre of Amsterdam on Saturday morning.
Image caption The Daily Record reports on former Celtic footballer Anthony Stokes appearing in court to admit sending his on-off girlfriend hundreds of emails and texts in what the paper described as a "stalking campaign". Stokes, who is now back in a relationship with Eilidh Scott, will be sentenced in September.
Image caption The Daily Star leads with the death of the former wife of notorious prisoner Charles Bronson at the age of 38. Actress Paula Williamson married Bronson two years ago before getting an annulment.
Image caption The Press and Journal's Highlands edition reports on a Highland League footballer who attacked his ex-partner with a cheese knife being jailed for more than nine years. Richard Finnis, who played for Strathspey Thistle, repeatedly stabbed the woman at her home in Inverness.
Image caption The Courier's Fife edition says rail operators have been slammed for "herding travellers like cattle" on east coast trains. The paper reports that ScotRail and LNER have been ordered to carry out a policy review by the head of the Emergency Planning Society for the UK.

