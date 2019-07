A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 19 to 26 July. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk.

Image copyright Chris Reekie Image caption Bel and Lilly cooling down in the sea off Elie beach in Fife. Picture taken by Chris Reekie.

Image copyright Hannah Wall Image caption Hannah Wall sent in this photo of an evening swim in the Cromarty Firth.

Image copyright Danny Cameron Image caption Danny Cameron, who took this photo, is a volunteer at the Scottish Dark Sky Observatory on the northern edge of the Galloway Forest Dark Sky Park near Dalmellington where he lives.

Image copyright Natalie Murray Image caption Natalie Murray sent in this photo of the campus at the University of Stirling looking gorgeous without the students.

Image copyright Mangela Coia Image caption The "blind tunnel" is the road tunnel which carries Darnick Street under the Glasgow to Cumbernauld railway line. The blind tunnel is now controlled by traffic lights at either end but for years it was a case of a leap of faith. Mangela Coia took this photo.

Image copyright Thomas Andy Branson Image caption Staffa's spectacular columns are made of a dark grey rock called basalt that formed from a lava flow 60 million years ago, says Thomas Andy Branson.

Image copyright Eoin Jenkins Image caption This is one of the many entrants in the Ross of Mull Gala Scarecrow Competition. The picture was taken just outside Bunessan, isle of Mull, by Eoin Jenkins from Stirling.

Image copyright Sylvia Beaumont Image caption Sylvia Beaumont took this photo of an Exmoor pony on the summit of North Berwick Law admiring the scenery that includes the Bass Rock.

Image copyright Fiona Smith Image caption Fiona Smith took this at the Auchingarrich wildlife park near Comrie, Perthshire. She liked the contrast in clouds with the beautiful hills in the background.

Image copyright Ian Edwards Image caption Ian Edwards took this photo whilst sailing from Craighouse on Jura to Tayvallich. A beautiful sunny day and a great sail.

Image copyright Jacki Mactaggart Image caption Jacki Mactaggart took this on a beautiful sunny day walking through fields towards St Monans church in the East Neuk of Fife.

Image copyright Kevin Klein Image caption Kevin Klein captured lightning over Edinburgh on Wednesday morning at 03:27am. It's taken from Calton Hill. . "You can see Arthur's Seat and the rest of Holyrood Park on the left.," he said.

Image copyright Gosia Tyma McCallum Image caption Gosia Tyma McCallum took this at Kilt Rock waterfall on the Isle of Skye, before catching the ferry from Uig to Lochmaddy.

Image copyright Neil McRobie Image caption Neil McRobie joined half of Edinburgh for lunch in the park during the heatwave.

Image copyright Brian Cairns Image caption Brian Cairns took this photo of the Queensferry Crossing on a cycle from Linlithgow to Edinburgh via Winchburgh and Cramond.

Image copyright Paul Thompson Image caption Paul Thompson, from Manchester, bought 16 "rather excellent" steak pies from the Pathhead Bakery in Sanquhar, Dumfries and Galloway. He says: "We take in English-language students from all over the world and we make it a cultural experience too. Tonight our two Italian boys will be being educated and next week two Spanish girls will enjoy the same."

Image copyright Russell MacSorley Image caption Russell MacSorley took this picture overlooking Stirling on Saturday while enjoying a visit to the Wallace Monument.

Image copyright David McErlane Image caption David McErlane had to stop for a rhino crossing at Blair Drummond Safari Park.

Image copyright Colin McCormack Image caption Colin McCormack and his wife Alison, friends Nick and Frances (and Radio Scotland’s Vic Galloway) were blessed with fab weather at the Doune the Rabbit Hole Festival on Saturday.

Image copyright Andrew Martin Image caption A hot and sunny day on the bike around the famous Torridon mountain biking circuit. Picture taken by Andrew Martin from Inverness.

Image copyright Paul Carroll Image caption Paul Carroll from Glasgow took this photo while on holiday. It's the Loganair flight from Barra to Glasgow taking off from the runway on the beach.

Image copyright Martin Geddes Image caption Martin Geddes took this picture from the seaplane over Loch Lomond. He says: "Fantastic view up the loch to Ben Lomond. Couldn’t have asked for better weather."

Image copyright Michael Stewart Image caption Michael Stewart took this photo of the front row of pipers of the massed pipe bands at Stonehaven Highland Games on Sunday.

Image copyright Bryan Wark Image caption Bryan Wark captured this action shot off Largs.

Image copyright Alli Mcmahon Image caption Keeping cool and hydrated at Glencoe. This was taken by Alli Mcmahon.

Image copyright David Wilkinson Image caption David Wilkinson took this picture of Blackness Castle on the eastern fringe of the Falkirk area this week. It's known as "the ship that never sailed". It's easy to see why from this aerial view.

Image copyright George S Brown Image caption George S Brown visited Greenbank Gardens in the south side of Glasgow and came across this marvellous sculpture.

