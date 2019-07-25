Image copyright Shamee Shailachandran Image caption The skies were already clear at Cramond beach on Thursday morning

Scotland is expected to enjoy its hottest day of the year, according to forecasters.

Temperatures are likely to reach the mid to high 20s throughout Thursday, with the potential to reach 30C (86F) on the Moray coast.

However, a yellow weather warning has been issued for thunderstorms later on Thursday evening.

It comes as the current heatwave threatens temperatures as high as 39C (102.2F) in the south of England.

According to the Met Office, there is a 60% chance of beating the current all-time UK temperature record of 38.5C (101.3F).

BBC Scotland weather presenter Kirsteen Macdonald said: " It's already quite widely between 18 and 22 Celsius at the moment in the Highlands and Islands.

"There is still the potential to reach 30C (86F) along the Moray Coast, and/or the west Highlands."

'Warmest day'

She added: "The July record for Scotland is 32.8C (91.04F) which was recorded in Dumfries, way back in 1901 and 1908 respectively.

"So, no records expected to be broken in Scotland today.

"However, should we reach anything above 30C (86F) on the nose (which was recorded in Anchnagart on the 28 June), it'll be Scotland's warmest day of the year so far."

Image copyright Emma Roomes Image caption Loch Ness enjoyed glorious sunshine on Wednesday evening

Current record temperatures across the UK are:

Scotland: 32.9C (91.2F) in Greycrook, Borders on 9 August 2003

England and UK: 38.5C (101.3F) in Faversham, Kent on 10 August 2003

Wales: 35.2C (95.4F) in Harwarden Bridge, Flintshire on 2 August 1990

Northern Ireland: 30.8C (87.4F) in Knockarevan, County Fermanagh on 20 June 1976 and Shaw's Bridge, Belfast on 12 July 1983

Image caption A yellow warning is in place for thunderstorms

The scorching conditions may spark thunderstorms which could trigger travel delays, flash flooding, and power cuts.

A Met Office yellow warning is in place from 15:00 on Thursday into early Friday morning.

Traffic Scotland has warned of dangerous driving conditions.

The dangers of cooling off in lakes, rivers and the sea were highlighted after six youths were rescued from the River Dee in Aberdeenshire after getting into difficulty.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service teams from Aberdeen and Dundee were called out to Potarch Bridge just after 20:30 on Wednesday after water levels rose, leaving the youths unable to get back to shore.

The teams used an inflatable rescue sled to bring them to safety by about 22:15.

Skip Twitter post by @fire_scot Our water rescue teams were mobilised to assist six youths to safety from a ledge on the River Dee last night.



— Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (@fire_scot) July 25, 2019

The Scottish SPCA also tweeted warnings asking people to reconsider leaving their dog in the car while they're out and about.