Image copyright Alexandar Campion Image caption Alexandar Campion captured a lightning strike in Altass in Sutherland

Lightning strikes have caused disruption for rail passengers in Scotland with several services delayed or cancelled.

Train passengers in the Highlands were held up due to damage to the signalling system between Inverness and Beauly.

Similar equipment damage in the north of England caused delays to Caledonian Sleeper services between Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Rail firms said delays were ongoing but they were working to resume services.

Image copyright Jackie Dunbar Image caption A lightning fork lights up the night sky over Edinburgh

ScotRail was forced to bring in replacement coach services between Inverness and Beauly, but later confirmed some trains were running again.

A spokesperson said on social media: "Some alterations will remain in place as some crew and units are currently out of position."

Meanwhile, Caledonian Sleeper apologised for delays of up to 1hr 40mins on the Glasgow/Edinburgh to Euston service.

A spokesperson tweeted: "We are working closely with Network Rail colleagues to monitor the situation and keep trains moving."

The Met Office said thunderstorms would continue to affect Scotland on Wednesday morning.

It comes after hundreds of people in Glasgow's west end were affected by a power cut.

SP Energy Networks said the blackout on Tuesday night hit customers in the G12 and G13 areas. A spokesperson said it was due to a cable fault and was not connected to lightning.