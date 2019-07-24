Where are Scotland's steepest streets?
A street in north Wales has been named the steepest in the world - and the BBC is on a quest to find Scotland's equivalent.
Guinness World Records recently verified the 37.45% gradient of Ffordd Pen Llech in Harlech, which prompted hundreds to teeter down the precarious slope in celebration.
The top slot was previously held by Baldwin Street in Dunedin, with a gradient of 35% at its steepest.
Do you know any roads that come close to the new record holder?
Use the tool below and we could be in touch.
If you are reading this page on the BBC News app, you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question on this topic.