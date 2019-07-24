Where are Scotland's steepest streets?

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption "Sorry New Zealand but it's now our time to shine"

A street in north Wales has been named the steepest in the world - and the BBC is on a quest to find Scotland's equivalent.

Guinness World Records recently verified the 37.45% gradient of Ffordd Pen Llech in Harlech, which prompted hundreds to teeter down the precarious slope in celebration.

The top slot was previously held by Baldwin Street in Dunedin, with a gradient of 35% at its steepest.

Do you know any roads that come close to the new record holder?

Use the tool below and we could be in touch.