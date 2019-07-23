Scotland

Scotland's papers: Legal move to block no-deal and cancer hope

  • 23 July 2019
Image caption A number of Scotland's papers carry an image of new Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson - the first female leader of the party. The Scotsman follows suit but leads with a report on efforts to prevent Boris Johnson from suspending Parliament in order to push through a no-deal Brexit.
Image caption "No ordinary Jo" says The Herald after Ms Swinson won 47,997 votes, against her opponent's 28,021. The paper's lead story is on a clinical trial involving the Beatson in Glasgow which brings hope to cancer patients who would previously have been considered incurable.
Image caption SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford has said if front-runner Boris Johnson takes residence at Number 10, Scotland "must have a choice over a better future" as he pointed to "rising support" for independence.
Image caption Following Ms Swinson's success, the i looks ahead to the result of another leadership contest on Tuesday - predicting victory for Mr Johnson, who is widely expected to become Tory leader and the UK's next prime minister. The paper says the former foreign secretary will appeal for party unity and will warn of electoral disaster if Brexit is not delivered.
Image caption Several papers lead on the case of Carl Beech - a convicted paedophile who has been found guilty of making false allegations of murder and child sexual abuse against a string of public figures. Labour's deputy leader Tom Watson has been urged to make a full apology, according to the Times. The paper also carries a picture of Ms Swinson as a report says she could "steal votes from Tories".
Image caption "Witch-hunt whitewash" is the headline for the Scottish Sun, which highlights the criticism faced by the Met Police over its role in the case. The force's deputy commissioner, Sir Stephen House - who led the Met at the time of the investigation - has accepted his force "did not get everything right" but said all officers were found to have been working "in good faith".
Image caption The Scottish Daily Express labels Beech a "fantasist who made a mockery of justice". The paper also highlights how police chiefs are facing scrutiny over the £2m inquiry into the former children's nurse's allegations.
Image caption Labour's deputy leader Tom Watson has also come in for criticism over the case, the Scottish Daily Mail reports. Mr Watson has faced calls to resign after meeting Beech in 2014, according to the paper. Mr Watson has defended his role and said there was "absolutely no way" he applied pressure "improperly" on police or politicians to investigate the case.
Image caption Dundee shops may not open during major roadworks due to the disruption to footfall, reports The Courier. One shopkeeper reported she only had 20% of her usual clientele during works on Monday.
Image caption Young people who attend a children's project in Edinburgh which is under threat of closure have written to Nicola Sturgeon asking her to visit, reports the Edinburgh Evening News.
Image caption The Press and Journal reports that a man told a mental health nurse in an Inverness police station he would take his own life if he was sent to jail. He was later found dead in his cell.
Image caption And finally, the Daily Star of Scotland says a seagull which snatched a pet dog from a garden is back "scouring the street for its next victim" - with one expert warning that it could even carry off a baby.

