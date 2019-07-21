Scotland

Scotland's papers: Trnsmt tips and 'zombie' carers warning

  • 21 July 2019
Image caption The front page of the Sunday Mail features complaints from bar staff working at the recent Trnsmt music festival that they were not allowed to keep the tips left by customers. The money went to two local charities instead.
Image caption The Herald on Sunday features a report about how low paid carers in Glasgow are at "breaking point" over shift patterns which see them start at 8am and finish at 10pm seven days a week, with the following week off.
Image caption Elsewhere, the announcement of a new Tory leader and prime minister on Tuesday dominates the front pages. The Mail on Sunday reports that taxpayers will be "spending thousands of pounds" on furniture for No10 if Boris Johnson becomes prime minister after his new partner, Carrie Symonds, "made it clear" she will not be lending him any of hers.
Image caption The Sunday Express reports that "hardcore remainer Tory MPs" have refused to pledge their loyalty to Boris Johnson and have told him personally that they would "bring down his government" if he pursues a no-deal Brexit.
Image caption A date with destiny is how the Scotland on Sunday reports the widely tipped Boris Johnson victory in the Tory leadership, with the paper reporting how the SNP want to make the Tory MP's time as prime minster the shortest term in history.
Image caption The Sunday Times reports the EU is secretly reaching out to Boris Johnson in an attempt to avert a no-deal Brexit. According to the paper, German, French, Dutch and Belgian officials have held "peace talks" with two of his cabinet allies, and adds that Ireland's deputy prime minister has indicated that Dublin is prepared to compromise.
Image caption The Sunday National is reporting that SNP backbench MPs are urging party bosses to push for an immediate no confidence motion in Mr Johnson in the hope that it would trigger a fresh general election.
Image caption The Sunday Post reports that a new computer system which was meant to aid the treatment of problem drug users is more than eight years late and has been branded an "unworkable joke".
Image caption The Scottish Sun reports that EastEnders star Danny Dyer sent intimate text messages to a woman just weeks before his wedding.

