Scotland's papers: website ban and Brown's union warning

  • 18 July 2019
Image caption The Daily Record, which has been running a campaign about the prices charged on secondary ticketing sites for gigs and sporting events, leads with news that Google has banned the Viagogo website from advertising on the search engine. The ticketing firm said it was surprised at the move and added it was confident it had not breached any of Google's polices.
Image caption The Scotsman leads with a warning from Gordon Brown that Tory leadership frontrunner Boris Johnson risks being the last prime minister of the UK. The former prime minister said a "progressive case" for maintaining and strengthening the union needs to be made.
Image caption Gordon Brown's comments also make the front page of the Scottish Daily Mail, which reports that the former Labour leader is to launch a new pro-Union think tank called Our Scottish Future.
Image caption The Herald focuses on the gulf between England and Scotland when it comes to increases in house prices. The paper reports that prices are growing north of the border at nearly three times the annual rate in England.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Express leads with the sentencing of Edward Cairney and Avril Jones for the murder of Margaret Fleming, with police calls for the pair to finally reveal the location of the vulnerable teenager's remains.
Image caption The Times leads with the potential ban on young people driving at night as part of UK government plans designed to cut accident rates. The move comes as figures suggest one in five drivers are involved in a crash within a year of passing their test.
Image caption The Telegraph says Boris Johnson was "fishing for votes" at the final hustings of the Tory leadership contest on Wednesday evening - playing on the moment he brandished a kipper to demonstrate his point about the cost of being a member of the EU. The paper also focuses on what it calls the "TV licence fee police" who will be visiting over-75s to make sure they pay up from next year.
Image caption The Courier reveals that the father of a Glenrothes man run over in the town on Saturday was killed by a motorist in 1980. The tragic coincidence emerged after police named married couple Harry and Shirley Taggerty, age 61 and 58, as the victims of the fatal road crash on the A911 Leslie Road.
Image caption The Highlands edition of the Press and Journal leads with the news that a man's body has been found in the water after an empty kayak was spotting drifting near the the Isle of Mull.
Image caption The National uses its front page to highlight what it calls the "ultimate humiliation" for Ruth Davidson after the majority of Scottish Tory MPs were reported to be ready to back Boris Johnson for prime minister.
Image caption The Daily Star leads with the latest on the story about a series of incidents involving a person dressed in a gimp suit in Somerset. Cameron Graham tells the paper he "beat up" a rubber-clad gimp in a car park - but no one believed him until the spate of "attacks" in the same area this week, the Star says.

