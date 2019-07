A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 12 to 19 July. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk.

Image copyright Dave Davidson Image caption Tuesday night’s partial lunar eclipse. Taken by David Davidson, from Inverness, one of Highlands Astronomical Society’s most active and experienced astrophotographers.

Image copyright Kyra Tweddle Image caption Kyra Tweddle's son wondered who would win in a fight between the Kelpies and his dinosaurs so they put it to the test. She says: "It was closely fought but I suspect the Kelpies emerged victorious on a points count."

Image copyright Iona Louise Image caption The stunning Jacobite steam train on its journey to Mallaig. Taken by Iona Louise from Fort William

Image copyright Federica Giordani Image caption Federica Giordani from Glasgow went to visit a friend in Durness in Sutherland. She says: "The photo was taken inside Smoo Cave on Sunday late afternoon, when the last boat of tourists of the day was still exploring the cave."

Image copyright Bob Berry Image caption Bob Berry visited the Quiraing on Skye and found an amazing inversion. "Looking over and under the clouds to the summit at the Storr, past these weird pinnacles, made the effort of climbing up into the Quiraing well worth it," he said.

Image copyright Jeff Hattie Image caption Jeff Hattie has just returned from an "awesome" couple of weeks on Lewis, Harris and The Uists. "I took this snap on the west beach of Berneray, Harris," he says. "There were sheepdog trials on and I think this collie was having a wee cool down."

Image copyright Pete Watt Image caption Pete Watt took a trip up the Nevis mountain gondola - looking across to Loch Linnhe and Loch Eil

Image copyright Kay McMeekin Image caption Kay McMeekin says a blink of evening sun highlights the petals at Loudoun Hill in East Ayrshire

Image copyright Richard Cook Image caption Richard Cook loved the stillness of the water and the beauty of Ullapool

Image copyright Norman Hamilton Image caption Norman Hamilton saw these Highland cows cooling off on the island of Kerrera.

Image copyright Jane Hinshalwood Image caption Jane Hinshalwood took this picture of a colourful balloon that appeared right over her mum’s house in Strathaven on Sunday

Image copyright Mark Sutherland Image caption Mark Sutherland was hiking in An Teallach on Sunday.

Image copyright Ian Marshall Image caption Ian Marshall took this photo on a lovely summer afternoon near Craigrothie in Fife. He says: "It is such a delightful contrast with the otherwise very green surrounding fields."

Image copyright Martin Dornan Image caption Martin Dornan says he loved the guy just sitting contemplating life. He was looking out from Girvan in Ayrshire to Ailsa Craig

Image copyright Bill Lindsay Image caption "She said 'yes'!". Bill Lindsay offered to take photos for this young couple from Texas on St Andrews West beach. Bill says: "After six or so photos he asked if I would take one more. He then got down on one one knee and proposed." This is 30 seconds later.

Image copyright Lucy Manson Image caption Lucy Manson looking down Cramond Causeway over to Cramond Island

Image copyright Kirsty Watson Image caption Kirsty Watson was exploring the paths around the island in the Lake of Menteith when she spotted this.

Image copyright Mike Robinson Image caption Mike Robinson took this photo during a wild swim at Clunie Loch with son Euan, who is seen here jumping in at sunset.

Image copyright Morris Macleod Image caption Morris Macleod spotted these six stags on the top of the ridge overlooking Newmarket on Lewis. A fine clear view with the Minch and the mainland hills in the far distance.

Image copyright Kirsty Milne Image caption Kirsty Milne sent this photo of her chocolate lab Ceilidh enjoying an early morning paddle at Castle Tioram in the west Highlands

Image copyright Ian Stewart Image caption Ian Stewart sent this photo from the Highland Games in Alva, Clackmannanshire

Image copyright Andy Gray Image caption Fast descent to Brodick. Andy Gray sent in this photo of the famous String Road on the isle of Arran.

Image copyright Dave Phillips Image caption Sloy Power station, Inveruglas, as seen from Inversnaid hotel by Dave Phillips

