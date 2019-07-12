Image copyright Getty Images

All new buildings in Scotland that are taller than 11 metres will have to be fitted with cladding that slows and controls the spread of fire.

The Scottish government announced the changes to building standards two years after the deaths of 72 people in the Grenfell Tower tragedy.

The move, which will come into force in October, also demands the inclusion of additional escape stairs.

Each storey will also require new signs to help fire crews during evacuations.

Currently, the minimum building height at which non-combustible wall cladding is mandatory is 18 metres.

'Painful reminder'

Housing minister Kevin Stewart announced the changes following a government review.

He said: "The tragic events at Grenfell Tower just over two years ago was a painful reminder how important building and fire safety is."

The Grenfell fire in June 2017 was one of the UK's worst modern disasters.

Flammable cladding - installed on the tower in a previous renovation - contributed to the rapid spread of the blaze.

Both the cladding and insulation on the outside of the building failed all preliminary tests by the police.