Brechin City's perfect pitch causes a stir on social media
- 5 July 2019
A creative groundsman has caused a stir on social media with his grass-cutting skills.
This image, tweeted by Scottish League Two side Brechin City FC of its ground Glebe Park, has been retweeted and liked thousands of times.
The spectacle was created by groundsman Neil Wood.
Club Secretary Grant Hood told the BBC that Mr Wood had decided to "do something different" ahead of the new season.