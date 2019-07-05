Image copyright Craig Murray Image caption Brechin's Glebe Park in all its splendour.

A creative groundsman has caused a stir on social media with his grass-cutting skills.

This image, tweeted by Scottish League Two side Brechin City FC of its ground Glebe Park, has been retweeted and liked thousands of times.

The spectacle was created by groundsman Neil Wood.

Club Secretary Grant Hood told the BBC that Mr Wood had decided to "do something different" ahead of the new season.