Scotland

Scotland's papers: Boris 'bust-up' and Orange Order route swap

  • 22 June 2019
Image caption Like almost all of Saturday's front pages, the Daily Record leads on a report originally published in The Guardian, that police were called to the London home of Boris Johnson and his partner in the early hours of Friday after a neighbour heard a loud argument. The police said "there was no cause for police action". A spokesman for Mr Johnson said: "No comment".
Image caption The former foreign secretary is currently in a run-off with Jeremy Hunt to become the next Conservative Party leader and prime minister. The Scottish Sun reports that police "dashed" to the flat following a "blazing row". The paper describes Mr Johnson's leadership bid as in "chaos" after the incident.
Image caption The i says Mr Hunt refused to comment on what the paper's headline describes as a "domestic row". It pictures Mr Johnson's girlfriend Carrie Symonds, as it reports she shouted "get out of my flat" at Mr Johnson. Some of what she is claimed to have shouted was recorded by a neighbour.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail's front page headline is: "Police called in after Boris row with girlfriend". It describes the event as a "midnight fracas" and promises a "full dramatic report" on pages two and three.
Image caption The Times reports neighbours as saying they had not even realised that Mr Johnson had been living in the apartment until earlier this week.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Express reports that a neighbour called police after hearing a "loud altercation involving screaming, shouting and banging" between the pair.
Image caption In other news, The Herald reports that the Orange Order has moved the route for next month's annual Battle of the Boyne commemorative march - its biggest parade of the year - away from St Alphonsus Catholic church in Glasgow's East End, where a priest was spat on during the same event last year.
Image caption A new law in the US would prevent Donald Trump's hotel and golf resorts in Scotland from receiving payments from the government there, The Scotsman says. The president's resort in Ayrshire has received tens of thousands of pounds in payments from the State Department in the first two and a half years of his term, reveals the paper.
Image caption "Big enought, rich enough, smart enough" reads the front page of The National. The paper is launching a new capaign to "prove how Scotland will thrive as an independent country".
Image caption The Press and Journal's Moray front page reports that a woman was sexually assaulted in a children's play park in Elgin. The 33-year-old was attacked in the Doocot Park area, close to North Street in the town at about 01:00 on Friday.
Image caption The Courier's Dundee edition reports that the city council is to drop changes to workers' terms and conditions following the threat of a "summer of strikes".
Image caption The Daily Star's front page reads: "Seagulls held us hostage for 6 days". The paper reports two pensioners were left "housebound" after two baby seagulls slipped onto the canopy above their front door. It says Roy Pickard, 77, needed hospital treatment after a bird hit him on the back of the head.

