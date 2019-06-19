The family of a woman whose body was found in remote woodland six weeks after she went missing have thanked local people for their support.

Emma Faulds, 39, was last seen in Monkton, South Ayrshire, in April and police discovered her body in the Galloway Forest last week.

On Facebook, her family said it was a "desperately sad and painful time".

Last month, Ross Willox, 39, was charged with Ms Faulds' murder. He made no plea and was remanded in custody.

Police initially raised concerns about the Kilmarnock woman when she failed to contact her family and made no arrangements for the care of her pet dog.

'Caring community spirit'

On the social media page of the family's butchers' business, Ms Fauld's relatives said they only now felt able to make a public statement.

They said they had received a "multitude of cards, hundreds of messages and fields of flowers... during this desperately sad and painful time".

"This proves that there is a great caring community spirit in Kilmarnock and further afield, indeed worldwide," they added.

"Thank you all so much for your support and kindness you have shown us during the past few weeks.

"We're not there yet and it will be a long time until we get answers to all the questions that have been haunting us but knowing that everyone is with us makes it easier to bear."

They signed off the message from the Faulds family "and of course Emma's dog Maverick".