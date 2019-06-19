Image copyright Getty Images

The number of people who died in road accidents in Scotland rose in 2018 despite a drop in the total of crashes where people were killed or injured.

The latest figures showed 160 people died in reported accidents last year - an increase of 15 on 2017.

However, Transport Scotland data showed that there was a 10% drop in accidents with at least one casualty.

The Scottish government said the overall casualty figure was the lowest since records began.

The total number of people killed or injured fell by 11% between 2017 and 2018 - from 9,433 to 8,402.

The number of people seriously injured decreased by 1% to 1,581.

Other highlighted figures included:

Child casualties were down 16% to 756. This figure included three fatalities - one more than 2017

A total of 142 children were seriously injured (down from 152)

There were six cyclists killed (up one on 2017) and four more motorcyclists killed

Five fewer pedestrians died, however there were 11 more car-user fatalities.

Last year also saw a 1% increase in both car users and motor cyclists who were seriously injured.

'No comfort'

However, the number of pedestrians seriously hurt dropped from 379 to 362, and the number of cyclists seriously injured fell from 171 to 156.

Scotland's Transport Secretary Michael Matheson welcomed the figures but said more had to be done to improve road safety.

He said: "While we are exceeding our 2020 reduction target for fatal collisions, this fact provides no comfort to the friends and family of those who have sadly lost their lives.

"I am determined to continue our pursuit of Vision Zero, which is the ultimate vision set out in Scotland's Road Safety Framework to 2020, and continue to work with partners to create the conditions where no-one is killed on our roads."

Mr Matheson said selection criteria for safety cameras had also been revised in the past year and that more average speed camera systems were likely in Scotland in the future.