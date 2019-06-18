Scotland

Tory leadership race: Teen challenges contenders on climate change

  • 18 June 2019
The five Conservative leadership contenders have been challenged on climate change by a Scottish teenager.

During the debate broadcast on BBC One, climate striker Erin, 15, asked the candidates to commit to net zero carbon emissions by 2025.

Last week the UK government said it would cut emissions to almost zero by 2050.

None of the leadership hopefuls agreed to bring forward the deadline, and Erin said she was not impressed.

Boris Johnson, Jeremy Hunt, Michael Gove, Sajid Javid and Rory Stewart took questions from members of the public during the televised debate.

They are in the race to be the next leader of the Conservative party after Dominic Raab was earlier eliminated in the second round of voting.

Erin, who joined the broadcast from Glasgow, said she was asking her question on behalf of UK youth strikers, who walked out of school to raise awareness of climate change.

She said: "Can you promise that the environment will be your top priority if elected? Will you commit to net zero carbon emissions by 2025?"

Emily Maitlis, who chaired the debate, asked for a show of hands from those who would agree to the 2025 deadline - but there were none.

BREXIT

Michael Gove
Environment Secretary

- Has said he would consider a further delay to Brexit to achieve a better deal. - Plans to negotiate a "fullstop" to the Irish border backstop plan. He wants a free trade agreement, similar to the deal between Canada and the EU. - Would support a no-deal Brexit if he couldn't get a better deal from Brussels.

Jeremy Hunt
Foreign Secretary

- Would leave the EU with no deal, but it's not his preferred option. - Wants changes to the Irish backstop and proposes sending a new negotiating team to Brussels. - Wants to make changes to the Withdrawal Agreement and thinks it's possible to get them done by 31 October, but has not ruled out an extension.

Sajid Javid
Home Secretary

- Would focus on making changes to the backstop. Would commission UK border force to work on solving the Northern Ireland border problem, paid for by the UK. - Says he cannot envisage circumstances in which he would want to have another extension to the UK's exit date and the country must be prepared for a no-deal Brexit.

Boris Johnson
Backbencher

- Wants to leave on 31 October, the deadline for Brexit set by the EU, with or without a deal. He admits a no-deal exit will cause "some disruption" but says the "way to get a good deal is to prepare for no deal". - Wants to remove the backstop from any deal and replace it with "alternative arrangements". - Says he would withhold the £39bn "divorce" payment the UK is due to give the EU as part of the negotiated deal. He says the money will be retained until there is "greater clarity about the way forward".

Rory Stewart
International Development Secretary

- Believes a no-deal Brexit would be "catastrophic" for the UK and is "undeliverable" and "unnecessary". - He said it was unrealistic to believe the UK could get a new Brexit deal agreed by the EU and Parliament by the 31 October deadline. - Prefers trying to push through the current deal, agreed by Theresa May. However he says, if that failed, he would set up a jury of citizens to thrash out a compromise.

TAX AND SPENDING

Michael Gove
Environment Secretary

- Says he wants to replace VAT after Brexit with a lower, simpler sales tax. - Wants to create the "most pro-business" tax regime in the world and put business at the heart of the revival of Britain. - Says he would not use the tax and benefits system to give the already wealthy another tax cut. - Says he would scrap the High Speed rail 2 project.

Jeremy Hunt
Foreign Secretary

- As an entrepreneur, he wants to turn Britain into the next Silicon Valley, a "hub of innovation". - Pledged to slash business taxes to the lowest in Europe to attract firms to Britain after Brexit and reduce corporation tax.

Sajid Javid
Home Secretary

- Has promised to break from the austerity of the past nine years by slowing the pace of debt reduction. - Says this would free up about £25bn a year for spending priorities, including education. - Other money would be spent on local government and efforts to tackle crime, including an increase in the number of police officers by 20,000.

Boris Johnson
Backbencher

- Pledges to cut income tax for people earning more than £50,000 by raising the 40% tax threshold to £80,000. - Says it will benefit three million people and would cost £9.6bn a year. - Plans to pay for the cut partly from a pot set aside by the Treasury for a possible no-deal Brexit, and partly by increasing employee National Insurance payments.

Rory Stewart
International Development Secretary

- Criticises other candidates for offering "cheap electoral bribes" to win support. - Says rather than being "straight" with people, his opponents have pledged "eye-watering" tax cuts worth £84bn.

HEALTH AND EDUCATION

Michael Gove
Environment Secretary

- Says he wants to ensure the NHS is "fully-funded, properly funded" and that funding is protected under law. - Says he will spend £1bn extra on schools if he becomes prime minister.

Jeremy Hunt
Foreign Secretary

- Mental health support in every school and a crackdown on social media companies that fail to regulate their content. - A cut in interest rate paid on tuition fees. - Long term plan to provide more funding for the teaching profession in return for a guarantee that no one leaves the education system without a "rigorous qualification" sufficient to work up to at least the average salary.

Sajid Javid
Home Secretary

- Has suggested slowing down the rate of debt reduction, to release money for education. - Wants to see a "multi-year, multi-billion-pound boost" to spending on schools to "change the life chances of so many young people".

Boris Johnson
Backbencher

- Promises to raise spending on secondary school pupils to £5,000 each. - Called the funding gap between some schools in cities compared to those in rural areas a “disturbing reality”. - Has previously said money spent on the EU could be put into the NHS.

Rory Stewart
International Development Secretary

- Pledges to invest more into education, especially for those in “mid-life”. - Vows to put a long-term plan in place to tackle the issue of social care in the UK. - Says people should not have to pay hospital car parking charges to visit a sick relative or wait four weeks for a GP appointment.

Rory Stewart said he was "deeply proud" of the new 2050 target and it was the most ambitious set by an advanced industrial economy.

He pointed out that, as international development secretary, he has said he wants to double the amount spent on climate and the environment.

And he said the UK has "fantastic resources" in the North Sea for carbon capture and storage, and for offshore wind.

"I would like to make us the leader in the world in driving green and environmental change," he added.

Michael Gove, who has met leading activist Greta Thunberg, praised climate strikers for raising awareness of environmental issues - but added "even though I think folk should be in school".

As environment secretary, he said: "I've introduced a 25-year environment plan to ensure that we help increase the amount of energy that is generated by renewables but also that we do everything from restoring the habitats - the trees and forests which act as carbon sinks - to making sure that we rid our air of the pollution that is choking the lungs of young people, and also rid our seas of the plastic which is a scourge."

He told Erin: "As environment secretary, I have one of the best jobs in the world because I can do everything I can to make sure that your generation get a cleaner and greener planet."

Meanwhile Boris Johnson was challenged on plans to expand Heathrow airport, of which he has been a vocal opponent in the past.

He said he continues to have great reservations about building a third runway for reasons of air quality and noise pollution.

And on the broader issue of the environment, he pointed to his record as London mayor.

He said that the city's population increased by 200,000 over about eight years, but CO2 emissions were cut thanks to the use of technology.

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt welcomed Erin's challenge to be ambitious with the government's environmental goals.

Electric cars

"The question is not whether we're doing something, it's whether we're doing enough," he said.

"It's a fundamental matter of trust between teenagers and all of us here who are in our 40s and 50s, as to whether young people can actually trust the next generation."

Home Secretary Sajid Javid admitted that he gets similar questions from his 16-year-old daughter.

"We have done quite a few things over the last few years... but nowhere near enough," he added.

"We have to be a lot more ambitious especially in terms of renewable energy, in terms of helping people to buy electric cars, also to charge electric cars, so we can be ambitious, and at the same time create a lot more jobs and be a world leader."

However, Erin said none of the contenders "really impressed" her.

"Climate change isn't an issue of tomorrow, it's an issue of today and we need to create drastic, critical action and I don't think any of you are willing to offer that," she said.

The Conservative leadership race will continue on Wednesday, with a third ballot of party of MPs.

