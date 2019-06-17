Image copyright NHS Grampian Image caption Malcolm Wright has been appointed as the chief executive of NHS Scotland

NHS Scotland has appointed a new chief executive, following the departure of Paul Gray in February.

Malcolm Wright, who had been carrying out the role on an interim basis, will take up the post permanently.

The role includes also serving as director of health and social care at the Scottish government.

Mr Wright joined the NHS Lothian in 1975 as an administrative assistant. He has served as chief executive on a number of Scottish health boards.

He has also worked as hospital manager at Great Ormond Street Hospital in London.

"It is a great honour to be appointed into this post," said Mr Wright.

"Scotland's health and social care system is undergoing a significant transformation, including the integration of health and social care, an expansion of multi-disciplinary teams in primary care and a substantial investment in mental health services."

He paid tribute to his predecessor, Mr Gray, and thanked him for "valuable help and advice".

Mr Wright added: "I have been immensely privileged to spend my career working in Scotland's health service and I am looking forward to this new challenge."

Image caption Paul Gray left the post in February

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said Mr Wright brought "a wealth of knowledge about what makes NHS and social care tick".

She continued: "We have worked well together during the time that he has been in post on an interim basis and I know he shares my determination to equip our health and care system to meet the challenges of the future."