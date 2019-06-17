Image copyright Getty Images

More than 70 survivors of abuse in care who are elderly or terminally ill have been awarded £10,000 compensation by the Scottish government.

The redress scheme began in April and is open to people with a terminal illness or are over the age of 70.

It has been introduced ahead of a wider compensation payment plan for abuse survivors that is due to open in 2021.

There had been concerns that some survivors would not survive until then because of their age or health.

A total of 71 payments have been approved over the last seven weeks and a further 52 are being considered.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney said the payments were to "recognise the harm done to children who were abused while in care".

He added: "We continue to do everything possible to help survivors and their families though our simple application process and, where appropriate, we point them to sources of care records.

"As a result, no-one has been refused an application due to lack of documentary evidence of being in care."

Documentary evidence

Those who suffered abuse in care before December 2004, and who are aged 70 or over or are terminally ill, are eligible for the £10,000 flat rate.

Applicants do not need to provide proof they were abused, but are required to submit documentary evidence which shows that they were in care.

A dedicated phone line has been set up to help abuse survivors apply.

Places of care which are covered by the scheme include children's homes, foster care, secure care units including List D schools, young offenders' institutions and borstals, among others.