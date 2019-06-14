Image copyright PA

Passengers booked on Caledonian Sleeper services are facing further disruption after a train's wheels were damaged earlier this week.

A replacement bus picked up customers in the West Midlands on Wednesday morning after their Scotland-bound train encountered a "technical issue".

It meant Wednesday night's service back to London and Thursday's Euston-Edinburgh service were not able to run.

Now two further overnight services have been cancelled.

The problems come shortly after the introduction of the new £150m fleet, which began running at the end of April.

Passengers booked on the train leaving Edinburgh for London Euston on Friday night have been offered overnight coach travel as an alternative, and a full refund.

They have been told their tickets will also be accepted on LNER services on Friday.

The disruption has also affected people expecting to use the overnight service leaving Euston for Edinburgh on Sunday night.

Earlier this week Sim Harris, the editor of Rail News, told BBC Scotland that the train had been hit with "wheel flats".

"In other words, the wheels weren't actually going round but the wheels are still being dragged along the track," he said.

"And that leads to part of the wheel being eroded away by the friction. Then you end up with what's known as a flat."