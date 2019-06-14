Police have confirmed a body found in Dumfries and Galloway is missing woman Emma Faulds.

Officers made the discovery in the Galloway Forest on Wednesday - almost two months after the 39-year-old, from Kilmarnock, was last seen in Monkton, South Ayrshire.

Her family have been made aware and are being supported by specialist officers.

Last month, Ross Willox, 39, was charged with Ms Faulds' murder. He made no plea and was remanded in custody.

Image copyright PA Image caption Police officers were at the scene where the body was found

Police had earlier said they were concerned that Ms Faulds may have come to harm after she failed to contact her family and made no arrangements for the care of her pet dog.

During the investigation, specialist officers searched woodland near the village of Barrhill in South Ayrshire.

They also appealed for information about two cars known to have been on the A714 Girvan to Newton Stewart road around the time of her disappearance.